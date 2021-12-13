Author’s note: Hanging Lake Trail has been closed as a result of fire and mudslides, but the White River National Forest hopes to have a primitive trail re-opened in 2022. A more permanent trail is being planned.
In the first years of the 20th century, the Taylor State Road connected Denver and Grand Junction, carving its way through Glenwood Canyon. Almost immediately after the single-lane dirt road was established on the north side of the river, people discovered a scenic wonder called Hanging Lake.
In 1902, an article in a Fort Collins newspaper described the lake as “one of the most beautiful lakes the mind can conceive of.”
A 1903 article in the Glenwood Avalanche called Hanging Lake and the falls above it the “Yosemite of Garfield.” It recounted a first-hand account of a hike up the 1.5-mile trail.
“It may be shorter, but because of the steady climb, it would be better to put it at two miles. It took this party two hours, including three short rests, to get to the lake.”
By 1908, one could purchase postcards with a colorized photo of Hanging Lake. And, during the teens, auto trips, hikes and picnics at Hanging Lake occurred regularly.
It was the 1920s, however, when Hanging Lake tourism really exploded. Throughout that decade, The Daily Sentinel frequently carried brief notices such as this one from August 1923:
“H.G. DeWalt, wife and sister … just returned from a week’s trip to Glenwood Springs, made several trips, one was to Hanging Lake, which was of much interest to all.”
Youth groups and professional organizations also made regular trips to what one 1927 Sentinel article incorrectly declared was “the only hanging lake in the world.”
There are actually a few similar lakes around the world. But “Hanging Lake is unique in the (Southern Rockies) as a lake formed by travertine deposition,” according to a 2010 evaluation of the lake for designation as a National Natural Landmark.
Travertine lakes are created by calcium carbonate deposits. In contrast, most natural lakes in the southern Rocky Mountains were formed by glaciers.
Natives had been to the shores of Hanging Lake long before Europeans arrived. The first white man reported to have visited the lake didn’t arrive until late in the 19th century, when he was prospecting for gold along the Colorado River.
The unidentified prospector supposedly found the carcass of a dead horse at the mouth of a creek that flowed into the river, and thus named it Dead Horse Creek. He prospected up the creek and found Hanging Lake, but little gold.
About the turn of the century, Thomas Bailey and Clarence Wayne homesteaded the land from the mouth of Dead Horse Creek to Hanging Lake. However, they apparently never obtained title to the land.
In 1912, for $953, the city of Glenwood Springs purchased 760 acres of federal land that included the Hanging Lake Trail and the lake itself.
By the 1930s, Hanging Lake Park, as it was called, was developing a reputation beyond western Colorado, being cited in newspapers around the state.
Advertisements in the Sentinel asked: “Why Not Hanging Lake Park for Sunday Dinner”? A restaurant there offered beef and pork dinners for 45 cents each. Fried chicken dinners were 75 cents.
Also in the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps, created to help provide jobs during the Great Depression, began improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail.
“The trail to the lake is being widened and new bridges are being constructed,” the Sentinel reported in July of 1936. Three years later, the paper noted that CCC crews were going to construct a wooden shelter halfway up the trail.
In addition to the restaurant mentioned in the newspaper advertisement, in 1938 another notice in the Sentinel mentioned a service station at Hanging Lake area operated by Roy Pratt.
In 1943, the Sentinel reported that Pratt and his wife had sold their Hanging Lake property to W.S. Speer of Palisade. The sale “included the Hanging Lake Service station, cottages, café and equipment,” the paper said.
By 1945, the couple associated with the resort for the greatest length of time — G.O. “Dub” Danforth and his wife — had acquired the resort.
Two years later, they apparently decided to lease the property. In October of that year, the Sentinel announced that John D. Dawson and his wife, formerly of Grand Junction, “are now operating Hanging Lake Inn, 10 miles from Glenwood Springs.”
But the Dawsons weren’t associated with the resort for long, because by the early 1950s, the Danforths were back in charge.
The 1950s was a busy decade for Hanging Lake and the resort. Tourists could rent horses that would take them three-quarters of the way to the lake. But they would have to tie the animals up and hike the steepest part of the trail on their own.
Western artist Jack Roberts took up residence in a cabin at Hanging Lake. Newspaper articles about him and his paintings of cowboys, Native Americans and Western landscapes brought more attention to the lake and resort.
Then there were the boat races. For a half-dozen years, a Grand Junction-based group called Colorado River Skippers sponsored motor boat races on the reservoir backed up by Shoshone Dam.
The races were part of Glenwood Springs’ Strawberry Days celebration, and some years, water skiing demonstrations were held between races.
Danforth was involved, helping to move a boat dock to the lake for the races.
It’s not clear from newspaper articles why the races ended. But parking along what was then a two-lane highway was always a problem. When a toddler was injured by a car while trying to cross the highway during the boat races, it may have been the death knell for the races.
The 1950s also offered a foreshadowing of more recent events in Glenwood Canyon. On July 17, 1954, a large mudslide carried rocks and boulders down Dead Horse Creek, closing U.S. Highway 6&24 for more than 24 hours.
Big changes occurred in the 1960s. In March of 1968, the resort was closed and all of its equipment, furniture, tools and other items were sold at auction.
By then, it was clear the city of Glenwood Springs was going to abandon its ownership of Hanging Lake.
In May of 1969, after 45 years of city ownership, the Glenwood Springs City Council finalized its decision to turn the property over to the White River National Forest.
That certainly didn’t change the popularity of Hanging Lake. At the end of 1972, the Forest Service reported that 16,000 hikers had trekked up the Hanging Lake Trail that year.
But more changes were coming in the 1970s. Planning was underway for the construction of four-lane Interstate 70 through the canyon. With even more visitors anticipated, the 1.5-mile trail to the lake was slated for its first major improvements since the Civilian Conservation Corps years.
Sources: Historic newspapers at www.newspapers.com and www.coloradohistoricnewspapers.org; Hanging Lake information compiled by Bill Johnson and by the White River National Forest; “Evaluation of Hanging Lake for its Merit in Meeting National Significance Criteria as a National Natural Landmark,” by Karin Decker.
