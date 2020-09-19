The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have reduced the Grizzly Creek Fire closure area, but the Hanging Lake Trail remains closed.
The Forest Service announced in a release that beginning today, the closure area would include only the fire perimeter — the area actually burned — and the Transfer Trail Road.
“Suppression repair work is continuing on Transfer Trail, and we anticipate we will be able to open that road next weekend,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a statement. “The fire perimeter remains closed both for public safety and to reduce additional impacts to the burned areas.”
In addition to Hanging Lake, hiking trails into the burned area, including Grizzly Creek and No Name, remain closed.
There are still closures and restrictions for boaters on the Colorado River in the area. The Colorado River recreation areas from Dotsero through Glenwood Canyon to No Name are still closed, according to the release.
The BLM boat launch at Dotsero Landing is open for take-out only. Lyon’s Gulch and Cottonwood Landing above Dotsero are open for both put-in and take-out.
“We know there is a lot of interest in accessing these areas for recreation, including hunting,” said Larry Sandoval, field manager of the BLM Colorado River Valley. “We’ve continued to work with firefighters to reduce the closure area where it is safe to do so.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire has not grown in several weeks, according to the release. It remains at 32,341 acres and 91% contained.
Maps of the closure and fire are available online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/, https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, and https://www.blm.gov/colorado.