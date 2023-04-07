Grand Junction City Council rejected a contract for reconstruction work on a section of the Riverfront Trail on Wednesday amid a discussion about which construction projects the city must go out to bid for and which the city can do in-house.
Council Members Dennis Simpson and Phil Pe’a voted to approve the contract, and Anna Stout, Abe Herman, Chuck McDaniel and Randall Reitz voted against the contract.
City Manager Greg Caton said the section of the trail, from Leach Creek to Redlands Parkway, has developed significant cracks in the asphalt and needs to be replaced by concrete.
“If you’re on a full suspension mountain bike, it makes it somewhat manageable, but if you’re on a road bike with no suspension it makes it a rather very uncomfortable ride,” Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
City Council members said the city needs to develop a clear-cut policy for the bidding process and when it’s appropriate for the city to do the work itself.
“We’re having to improvise what we include in it and don’t include in it, and I think that’s not a consistent way to run this process,” Reitz said.
The city has previously used its own employees to do similar work, which sparked backlash from the Western Colorado Contractors Association and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, who said the city was undercutting local businesses by doing the work itself.
City staff agreed to have further conversations with the WCCA, but Caton said those conversations haven’t taken place.
“We have not had those meetings, they have not made themselves available to have those conversations,” he said.
Three companies bid on the project, with Sorter Construction submitting the low bid of $652,482.80.
The city also submitted a bid, but that bid was withdrawn because the city received more than one bid from outside contractors. Prall said the city’s bid was $456,013.08.
“I cannot tell Grand Junction taxpayers that we could have saved $200,000-$400,000 on this,” said Herman, attending the meeting virtually from Japan.
Stout said she voted against the contract because she wants an overall policy about such contracts in place first.
Paul Burdette, general manager of Mays Concrete, which did not submit a bid, expressed frustrations with the bidding process.
“Through this bid process, it’s demonstrated to all of us that competition between local contractors and the city of Grand Junction continues to be a flawed process,” Burdette said.
The city budgeted $500,000 for the project in the 2023 budget with the intention that city staff would do the work.
City Attorney John Shaver said the city could possibly perform the work on the trail now that the contract with Sorter has been rejected.