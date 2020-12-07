In its 41 years of existence, the Christmastime toy run held by Grand Junction Harley-Davidson has never been this strange.
Each December, the motorcycle dealer partners with The Salvation Army’s Grand Junction Corps to accept toy donations from the public before members of the Western Slope HOG (Harley-Davidson Owners’ Group) Club transport the toys — often including more than 600 motorcycles — to Grand Mesa Middle School.
However, because COVID-19 regulations have prevented the dealership from achieving the permits it needs for such a mass transportation effort across town, the strategy was a bit different this holiday season.
“We’re actually trying to get more toys than usual because, with this crazy year and everything, there’s been a lot of people struggling through it,” said Colby Higgins, Harley-Davidson marketing manager.
On Friday and Saturday, hundreds of people dropped off toys at the dealership on Crossroads Boulevard.
In addition to on-site donation efforts, Western Slope HOG Club members have placed barrels outside of some local businesses, giving employees and customers more opportunities to donate toys.
Grand Junction Harley-Davidson is as involved in the community as it usually is this time of year. The only difference is that its members have had to show more creativity in 2020.
“Harley’s always been involved as far as community and giving back and giving support to the community they’ve been involved in, especially at Harley-Davidson in Grand Junction in particular, with it being a smaller town,” Higgins said. “We’ve always been really involved with the community. Obviously, we wouldn’t be here without the community. There’s a lot of people that do have a need. There’s a lot of people who ride motorcycles who are a lot nicer than maybe their appearance shows. It’s a good way for everyone to help out and give back to the community we’re part of.”
The alliance between the motorcycle dealer and The Salvation Army is part of the latter’s Angel Tree program, dedicated to providing gifts for children around Christmas.
Salvation Army Capt. Amanda West sees the alliance as one of the local Salvation Army chapter’s most important.
“It’s a huge deal for us and a fun way for the community to show their support,” West said. “This year, due to COVID, we’ve been limited in how we can raise our gift-in-kind donations across the board, for food drives and toy drives. Our numbers have been low. Them adapting their event for us so they can still bring in donations is really important for us. It’s really been needed now more than ever.”