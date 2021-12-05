One of Western Slope bikers’ favorite traditions is the annual Harley-Davidson Toy Run. Two years after its most recent iteration, the tradition returned to the road Saturday.
Last year, because of rising COVID-19 numbers in Mesa County before the introduction of a vaccine, Grand Junction Harley-Davidson opted to host a “Stuff the Truck” event in its parking lot, gathering toys from the community to donate to the Salvation Army for local children.
On Saturday, even more toys were collected, and the accompanying parade of Hogs carried the donated toys to Salvation Army trucks at Grand Mesa Middle School. The Western Slope Harley Owners Group’s latest partnership with the nonprofit and Toys for Tots was as well-attended and inspired as ever.
“We didn’t have the ride (last year), but people still came out and brought almost as many toys as we had today,” said Western Slope HOG Director and Toy Run Chairman Rommel James McClaney Jr. “Great support, but we were so excited to be able to do the ride again today.”
Bikers’ enthusiasm for the event’s return was apparent from the mass of metal and humanity outside of the dealership. Hundreds of motorcycles lined the street for nearly 300 yards.
“The line of bikes is usually wrapped around the corner, but that’s just with one or two lanes. We’re four deep on each side of the side of the road,” McClaney Jr. said. “It’s awesome to see. With everything that’s happened over the past couple years, people were tired but they were still looking forward to finding a way to give back. We’re able to do that.
“We’re able to take these toys to the Salvation Army and to Santa, who’s going to get them wrapped and get them to those kids who might not be set up to have a great Christmas, to make sure that they do.”
McClaney Jr. said he would have been satisfied by the Toy Run turnout whether it was 100 bikes or 1,000. The final total was somewhere in the middle.
“It’s a ride to kick off the holiday season, and it’s still a beautiful day for people to ride,” McClaney Jr. said. “It’s a way for people to do what they love and support the community that they live in and love. Having the ride, keeping that tradition going for 42 years, it’s something I look forward to and I know all the riders look forward to. It’s great to be back out here.”