J.J. Fletcher, board president of Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, talks with volunteer Tom Schroer during Saturday’s open house at the newly renovated facility in Loma. The facility serves more than 200 clients a year for mental health therapy.
Warren Egbert checks out Harmony Acre’s new office space during an open house in Loma.
Visitors pass by the rabbit arena during an open house for the Harmony Acres newly rennovated facility in Loma on Saturday.
Kathy McLean, Harmony Acres staff member who specializes in mental health, exits the employees only area of the newly added office space at the facility in Loma on Saturday.
Attendees of the Harmony Acres ribbon cutting ceremony filter into the arena at the facility in Loma on Saturday.
People clap for the newly rennovated Harmony Acres in front of the center’s former office space during the ribbon cutting for the new facility in Loma on Saturday.
Harmony Acres Equestrian Center staff and board members cut the ribbon for their newly renovated facility.
After three years and $360,000 in donations, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center finally achieved the harmony that comes from a finished project.
Harmony Acres hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday with the Fruita Chamber of Commerce with tours, food and a petting zoo, commemorating the completion of the facility.
Improvements to the facility included an addition of new offices, a waiting room and handicap-accessible restrooms.
Before the project, there was nowhere for clients and staff to go to escape the elements, and the only place to use the restroom was a porta-potty outside.
For a facility that sees more than 200 clients a year for mental health therapy and therapeutic horse riding, these additions open the door for it to double its capacity over the next five years.
“It’s just such a big day for us. We can hardly believe that all of this has come together,” said Christy Douglass, Harmony Acres executive director. “Everything we do out here is based on community support. It’s very humbling to recognize the things this community has accomplished out here.”
The project was finished on time, despite the COVID-19 pandemic halting it in March 2020.
“Our entire team had to work really hard just to build our operations funding for that year,” Douglass said. “Then we had some amazing things happen. Some people from the community stepped up. We had some FCI (Constructors people) we were working with who really stepped up, and all the contractors they worked with really stepped up to make this happen at the last minute. We got a lot of in-kind donations from contractors and building firms.”
One of the biggest supporters of the project was John H. Steed, the owner of Henderson Heavy Haul Trucking, which was the most significant financial contributor.
Steed died of COVID-19 on Sept. 22, so the building was dedicated to his memory at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.