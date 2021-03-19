A funeral will be Saturday for Harry C. Talbott, the patriarch of a family business, a farmland preserver, teacher, purveyor of puns and diligent pursuer of physical fitness.
Talbott died Sunday at 86 years of age.
Talbott headed Palisade-based Talbott Farms and built the business into an industry and regional leader, eventually parlaying that success into preserving lands in the east end of the Grand Valley and ultimately to the rest of western Colorado.
Talbott’s family began tending Palisade orchards in 1907. Today the family farms more than 500 acres of orchards and vineyards in the Palisade area, while marketing and packing fruit produced by surrounding growers.
“It was Harry Talbott, however, whose commitment to farmland preservation, strength of character, and desire to provide opportunity for his sons took what his father, Harry Sr., left to him, and moved it to the diverse and dynamic operation it is today,” the family said in announcing Talbott’s death. “Harry Talbott’s future planning made the long-term viability of today’s orchards possible.”
Talbott, a Palisade High School graduate, served in the U.S. Army before returning to the Grand Valley, where he taught science and worked on the family farm.
After earning a master’s degree in environmental science from the University of Oklahoma, he continued teaching until 1976, when he turned to full-time farming.
He was a co-founder of the Mesa County Land Conservancy in 1980, a project that he later joked seemed likely to fail.
“We started it in a house one night and we were the founders and it didn’t work a long time and we thought we’d be the flounders,” Talbott said in 2018 during his induction to the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame.
The Colorado West Land Trust as the organization is now known has conserved 120,000 acres in Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. It was the first agricultural land trust in the state.
Talbott deserves much of the credit for the trust’s success, Executive Director Rob Bleiberg said.
Talbott understood that unless he and others acted, the orchards and farmlands of Palisade and the east Grand Valley “would become a part of history and not a part of our future,” Bleiberg said. “Harry Talbott has shaped this community in a massive and powerful way that can only be fully understood with the passage of time.”
Perceptions of Talbott seem to be running along similar lines, said one of his sons, Charlie.
“When he started the land trust, he was one of those wild-eyed radicals. When he went off the board (of the trust) he was celebrated as a visionary.”
She and Talbott had strong disagreements over some issues, though never about the land trust, former Mesa County Commissioner Kathy Hall said.
“We had some very lively conversations,” Hall remembered.
In a recent visit to Palisade, she visited the Talbott Farms packing shed and was greeted with a hug that set aside their previous disagreements.
“When I finally got his friendship, I really enjoyed it,” Hall said. “He is one of our great characters.”
Talbott’s approach to the family business was similar in that he sought to include his children in the enterprise, giving them responsibility and welcoming their new approaches while also acting as a sounding board and counselor to his family, Charlie said.
That approach ensured that Talbott Farms will continue operating as usual despite Talbott’s death.
Talbott remained active until recent days, family and friends said, with Charlie noting that his father was regularly bench pressing more than 200 pounds in visits to Crossroads Fitness.
“He loved being a bad-ass 86-year-old in the gym,” Bleiberg said.
Talbott was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Palisade and a supporter of Child and Migrant Ministry Services and the Grand Mesa Baptist Camping Program. He was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America in his own youth and later as a scout leader where his four sons all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 63 years; brother Ross of New Castle; sons, Bruce, Charlie, David and Nathan, all of Palisade; daughter Kathy of Grand Junction; and 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The memorial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Palisade. The service will be live streamed at www.talbottfarms.com and there will be a Facebook live link accessible on the website.
Contributions may be made to the Grand Mesa Christian Association Endowment Fund, in care of Carlyle Currier, P.O. Box 40, Molina, CO 81646.