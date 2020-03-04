It’s been nearly one year since the speed limit on Interstate 70 was reduced on a more than seven-mile stretch through Grand Junction and initial data suggests it’s made for a safer drive.
The speed was reduced last April on I-70 between milepost 24.93 and 32.25, or roughly 22 Road to east of the Horizon Drive exit, from 75 miles per hour to 70.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said that stretch had seen some pretty graphic accidents on it in years prior to the change, which made the city look into it in the first place.
After city officials met with the Colorado Department of Transportation and discussed median improvements and speed reductions, a center cable rail was installed along with guardrail enhancements in December 2018.
Prall said the geometrics of the curve near Horizon Drive and accident history warranted the cable and speed reduction. Though the interstate remains a CDOT facility, Prall said the speed put Grand Junction’s emergency responders at risk.
With just a few months of data, CDOT numbers appear to show a slight reduction in the number of crashes on I-70 between milepost 24.93 and 32.25.
In the three months after the speed limit was reduced (April 2019 to June 2019) there were eight property damage-only accidents, two injuries and one fatality, according to CDOT. In the 60 months, or five years, prior to the speed limit change there were 241 property damage-only accidents, 73 injuries and six fatalities.
While a very limited sample, the preliminary numbers show a decrease in car wrecks on that stretch with less than three property damage-only accidents per month since the speed limit change compared to an average of over four per month in the five years prior when the speed limit was 75 mph.
The department’s crash data is typically six to nine months behind. but CDOT will continue to monitor crash data for this section of I-70 as it becomes available, CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said.
Though the swift and somewhat overnight speed reduction on the major highway caught some off-guard last April, Colorado State Patrol speeding ticket numbers do not indicate it’s become the speed trap some drivers feared.
According to CSP, speeding citations issued on that stretch between milepost 24.9 and 32.3 have not seen much of an increase since the change.
With 65 speeding citations issued from April 1, 2019 through Feb. 27, 2020, there hasn’t been much of an increase compared to previous years.
From 2015 to 2019, at least 50 speeding citations were issued on that stretch every year with four of the five years reaching at least 75 speeding citations. In 2018, 117 speeding citations were reported, a year prior to the speed reduction coming into effect.