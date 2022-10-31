Well, this is frightening. I usually refrain from writing about haunted things, but I feel compelled to do so this year. This column, after all, is appearing on Halloween. However, I’ve decided to focus on supposedly haunted outdoor venues, not the many purportedly haunted buildings in Colorado and Utah.
Full disclosure: I am a skeptic when it comes to the supernatural. From Harry Houdini to James Randi to the Skeptical Inquirer website, I know smart people have been debunking stories of the supernatural for years. In fact, just two weeks ago there was a large conference of skeptics — CSICon — in Las Vegas.
I have slept in four of Colorado’s allegedly haunted hotels. I didn’t sleep well, alert to the slightest noise or movement. But I didn’t experience any paranormal activity. Even so, I subscribe to the statement attributed to Mark Twain: “I don’t believe in ghosts but they scare the hell out of me anyway.”
Now, onward to the supposedly haunted hangouts.
First is Horsethief Canyon, part of the Ruby-Horsethief complex in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. According to several websites I’ve visited, Horsethief Canyon is haunted by the ghost of a woman who was trampled to death in the 19th century when horse-rustling cowboys stampeded their stolen critters through the canyon.
One website told of paranormal researchers visiting the canyon several times and experiencing abnormal activities — cold temperatures on a warm evening; a strange white mist; back pains experienced by one member of the team.
Problem is, next to nothing in the historical record points to ghosts in the canyon.
A Utah man named Herbert Young regularly used the canyon in the 19th century to hide horses he had stolen.
An early Fruita pioneer, Mabel Kiefer, explained why: “There was a trail from the lower floor of the canyon that led around the cliffs that hung over the river — just wide enough to get by. Then it opened up into a park. One man could guard the trail to keep anyone out who was in pursuit.”
The late Kathy Jordan, who wrote a history column for The Daily Sentinel before I did, authored two excellent columns on the Horsethief Canyon Ranch, west of the Loma Boat Launch. She reported the 1906 death of Jennifer Knowles, wife of one of the ranch owners, after an operation to relieve abscesses on the brain.
Neither Jordan nor Kiefer mentioned anything about a ghost.
Go west into Utah, northwest of Moab to Dead Horse Point State Park. According to several websites, it contains what may be “the most haunted campground in Utah.” Although some websites mentioned the possibility of Native American spirits haunting the area, most focus on unearthly equines.
Dead Horse Point sits 2,000 feet above the spectacular horseshoe bends of the Colorado River. It is a large plateau, but a very narrow neck of land made it possible for cowboys rounding up wild horses to drive them to the point’s southern end, then build brush fences to hold them where there is grass but no water.
In one instance, cowboys allegedly drove the horses onto the point, captured a few to sell, and left an unknown number behind the brush fence.
Whether they forgot the animals or simply didn’t care, the humans left the horses to die of thirst in a spot where they could see and probably smell the Colorado River far below.
If there are animal spirits, it’s hardly surprising they would haunt such a place. But when my son and I camped there, no supernatural horses haunted our sleep.
Next, let’s take a look at skinwalkers, those supposedly supernatural beings that can shift from human to animal forms by wearing the skins of the animals they wish to emulate.
Author and educator Darren Edwards, in a just-released book called “Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah,” notes that the skinwalker tradition belongs to the Navajos. However, non-Indians have appropriated the idea and turned it into their own versions of Hollywood horror stories.
“For non-Natives, skinwalkers are otherworldly beings, supernatural monsters,” he wrote. “For Natives, skinwalkers are a human threat … Skinwalker lore, for a Navajo, seems to be more about a darkness within one’s community, with people they know, than with a strange mythical monster.”
Edwards noted that non-Natives have reported skinwalker encounters near Bluff and Blanding and as far north as central Wyoming. He recalled hearing such a story around a campfire in Utah as a youngster.
Edwards describes himself as a skeptic, but he said the college class he teaches, “Academic Approaches to the Supernatural,” is about understanding the cultural and personal reasons behind stories of the supernatural, not attempting to prove or debunk them.
North of the region Edwards writes about, near Ballard ,Utah, is the Skinwalker Ranch. Since 1996, it has been the subject of multiple news and magazine articles, podcasts, documentary films and one feature film, which detail supposedly supernatural activity at the ranch.
Initially, that activity was related to skinwalker stories. More recently, the ranch seems to be the focus of UFO encounters.
But people who owned the ranch before1996 said they never had any such encounters — with space aliens or shape shifters. And noted skeptics such as James Randi and author Robert Sheaffer have debunked many myths surrounding the ranch.
Speaking of UFOs, Great Sand Dunes National Park, on the edge of the San Luis Valley in south-central Colorado, has reported more than 70 supposed sightings of unidentified flying objects or unexplained lights in the past two decades.
Some experts believe the clarity of the night skies in the Sand Dunes, and the San Luis Valley at large, makes the visibility of unusual lights more likely than in other locales, hence the many claimed UFO sightings.
Others say the largest collection of sand dunes in North America offers an inviting location for visiting alien spaceships.
Of course, Sand Dunes isn’t the only location in Colorado where UFO sightings have been reported. In the 1960s and 1970s, there were supposed sightings above the Book Cliffs north of Grand Junction, near Palisade, Glenwood Springs and New Castle, and multiple encounters in the Dry Creek Basin near Naturita.
A small group of people who camped in Colorado National Monument in 1975, even awaited alien spaceships that they believed would carry them to a better life. After a few weeks they left, disappointingly still earthbound.
I’ve highlighted just a few outdoor areas in this region where the supernatural supposedly lurks. I’ll let readers decide whether terror or skepticism is warranted.
Sources: “Echoes of a Dream,” by Earlynne Barcus and Irma Harrrison; “Remembering Grand Junction History: The Daily Sentinel Columns of Kathy Jordan” by Kathy Jordan; Dead Horse Point State Park brochures and plaques; “Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah,” by Darren M. Edwards; “Skinwalker Ranch,” Wikipedia; Various web- sites; Supernatural sources known only to me.
n
Bob Silbernagel’s email is bobsilbernagel@gmail.com.