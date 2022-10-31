Well, this is frightening. I usually refrain from writing about haunted things, but I feel compelled to do so this year. This column, after all, is appearing on Halloween. However, I’ve decided to focus on supposedly haunted outdoor venues, not the many purportedly haunted buildings in Colorado and Utah.

Full disclosure: I am a skeptic when it comes to the supernatural. From Harry Houdini to James Randi to the Skeptical Inquirer website, I know smart people have been debunking stories of the supernatural for years. In fact, just two weeks ago there was a large conference of skeptics — CSICon — in Las Vegas.