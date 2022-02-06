It’s not Little House on the Prairie. It’s the little “haus” on the Bookcliff Gardens that local residents have been able to enjoy visiting the past year.
Haus of Purrl owner Sedona Moon was born in Washington and moved to Mesa County about 10 years ago to help care for her husband’s grandparents who live in Palisade. When they first relocated, she worked for a few different restaurants in the area.
In March 2016, the Celestial Rose Bed and Breakfast was opened at what was known as the “Kettle Jen and Andereg House” located on 32 and E roads.
The home is on the National Registry of Historic Places and was one of the first homes built in Clifton. As COVID-19 travel restrictions came, the bed and breakfast had to close its doors, and Moon needed to find a new niche.
Moon began making caramel corn and cookies, and the Talon Winery in Palisade “pushed me into making it a company” and helped her launch her business, giving her a spot to sell her popular treats. The popularity of those treats grew, and “I went from one location to 16 locations in four different states (that sell my products).”
Moon started as a vendor at local farmers markets, then decided she needed another locale.
Her husband, Tito Alexander, works at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, as a pest control specialist. When Moon approached them, they were happy to provide space and a building was erected in May. She opened her doors June 21.
Since then, her little business now offers breakfast, lunch and brunch entrees as well as French, Italian and Spanish pastries.
She put some major thought into branding when she launched her business, and she wanted a friendly name and image.
Her grandmother’s name was Lily Purrl and Moon decided to create a cat doll to be the face that reflects her business.
“(Racial) hostilities sometimes found in business inspired me to create a face (and cat doll) for our company,” she said. “Lily Purrl was perfect as she allows me to focus on our delicious treats … and not the unpleasantness of the world.”
She has always vowed to never cook when she is angry as she wants her guests to feel loved and enjoy her quality food specialty items.
“I’m off the beaten path and make things no one else is doing,” Moon said. “I don’t want to duplicate. I want to innovate.”
The desire to make others happy through cooking really started when she was serving plated dinners from age 6.
One of the first books she read was Amy Vanderbilt’s “Complete Book of Etiquette.”
“Cooking is something a computer will never take away,” Moon said. “A home-cooked meal is something we all want. That’s why I started cooking. I felt I would always have a job.”
For now, Moon has decided not to offer seating in case COVID restrictions return.
Moon has had a number of different events and venues to increase her brand. On Feb. 18, the Bookcliff Gardens location will have a Mardi Gras masquerade party, and a Mother’s Day Brunch and Tea Party will be sometime in May.
“Bookcliff Gardens has given me a home and put a location up and bent over backwards to make me feel comfortable here,” Moon said.
She has plans to build a second location in Palisade in the future.
Haus of Purrl is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Hours will expand in the spring.