Hawthorne Park stabbing affidavit released

  • Updated
A stabbing death near downtown Grand Junction last week started out as a physical confrontation, according to Grand Junction Police.

Michael Yellowhair, 52, is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Michael Armstrong to death July 18 at Hawthorne Park, in the 400 block of Gunnison Avenue.

Hawthorne Park stabbing

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department put up crime scene tape at an apartment near Hawthorne Park, 400 Gunnison Ave., after a report of a stabbing on July 18th.  The victim in that case has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Armstrong, Jr.

