Hawthorne Park stabbing affidavit released

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department put up crime scene tape at an apartment near Hawthorne Park, 400 Gunnison Ave., after a report of a stabbing on July 18th. The victim in that case has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Armstrong, Jr.
A stabbing death near downtown Grand Junction last week started out as a physical confrontation, according to Grand Junction Police.
Michael Yellowhair, 52, is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Michael Armstrong to death July 18 at Hawthorne Park, in the 400 block of Gunnison Avenue.
According to the arrest affidavit, police and EMS responded to a nearby apartment building about noon for a report of a man who had been stabbed.
Armstrong was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced dead.
According to the affidavit, Grand Junction Police officers were told by a witness the person who had stabbed Armstrong was still at Hawthorne Park.
Yellowhair was found near the park, according to the affidavit. He matched the description police had been given and had blood on his chest, arms, shorts, legs and shoes. He also told police he had a knife on his person.
According to the affidavit, Yellowhair was detained and a witness identified him to police as the man who had stabbed Armstrong.
Yellowhair denied stabbing Armstrong, according to the affidavit, but said a physical altercation had taken place.
According to the affidavit, a witness told police Armstrong had come to the park to vent about something.
But Yellowhair kept interrupting their conversation, and Armstrong started beating Yellowhair.
Armstrong then said he had been stabbed, according to the affidavit, and a witness reported seeing Yellowhair with a knife in his hand.
Yellowhair told police that witness’s account was false, and that other people at the park had gone through his property before Armstrong showed up.
He told police he had tried to help Armstrong after Armstrong was stabbed, which was why he had blood on him.
Yellowhair, according to the affidavit, had a small scratch behind his ear, which he told police was caused by Armstrong hitting him with a rock.
Yellowhair further told police Armstrong had suddenly attacked him for no reason when Armstrong got to the park, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Yellowhair told police he knew who had stabbed Armstrong, but didn’t say who it was.
Another witness told police she had seen Armstrong attacking Yellowhair, but hadn’t seen Yellowhair stab Armstrong.
The affidavit also states Yellowhair was released from prison three years ago after serving 20 years for first degree assault.
Yellowhair was booked into the Mesa County Jail on a charge of second degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.