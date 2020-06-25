The Mesa County Office of Emergency Management has looked at and revised how it responds to disasters, as it does every five years, and is hoping for feedback from the public on what hazards most keep them up at night.
The hazard perception survey, available online at bit.ly/Hazard_Survey, asks a variety of questions related to hazards and natural disasters to help emergency planners understands how they are perceived by the community.
It begins by asking what the person’s zip code is, what natural disaster they fear the most and asks things like where they receive their information.
“Some of the questions help me know how best to communicate with the public if there is a hazard,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said.
One question asks how concerned residents are of natural disasters, such as an avalanche, drought or earthquake, on a scale of very concerned to not concerned.
Terlecky said the survey helps hazard mitigation officials better understand where the community’s perception is with a particular hazard and shows where some additional education may be needed.
The overall purpose of the Mesa County Hazard Mitigation Plan is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards. The plan was originally completed in 2005 and updated in 2010 and then again in 2015.
The plan assesses the risks of hazards in the area with flood, landslide and rockslide and wildfire all scoring in the high hazard level range in Mesa County. Floods are considered the greatest hazard based on score and all three are considered to be highly likely to occur.
“The hazard plan helps us identify natural hazards in the county and to envision future projects to mitigate those hazards,” Mesa County Emergency Services Director Andy Martsolf explained.
The plan also identifies and assesses the risk of hazards for all the individual municipalities. For example, for Fruita, wildfire and floods are considered to be the highest hazard level with wildfire and lightning classified as highly likely occurrences.
To view Mesa County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020 revision visit https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/emergency-management.
Martsolf said they use historical occurrences to help forecast future events. Participating agencies include local fire districts as well as Mesa County municipalities.
“Over time demographics change, there are changes in land use and experiences with hazardous events changes over that five year period,” he said.
There is also fundamental data in the hazard threat and risk assessment that gets refreshed.
One example of that is that as the community grows, new properties and houses are developed in different areas. As more and more homes are built into forest lands, it changes what areas the mitigation plan sees as vulnerable to wildfire. Among the goals of the multi-jurisdictional approach is to identify and prioritize fuel reduction projects around critical facilities and infrastructure in wildfire hazard areas.
On the flip side, mitigation efforts conducted over the last five years or planned for the future are incorporated into the plan as well.
Martsolf said they started to update the plan in September 2019 but like many other projects were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys will need to be turned in by mid-July .
"Survey and comments we are gathering are part of the process they will be integrated into plan," Martsolf added. "The process is done every five years to make sure plan is current."