It turned out to be nothing, but the folks at the Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility momentarily freaked when someone brought in a chemical they initially feared could be mustard gas.
Though it turned out the bottle a county resident had brought in, which he said he thought was sulfur mustard, was empty, it has prompted county officials is issue a warning to area residents:
For those who come across an unknown or unusual chemical, rather than bring it into the facility where it potentially could expose others, call the facility first at 256-9543.
Though technically not a gas, sulfur mustard was widely used as a chemical warfare agent during World War I and the Iraq-Iran conflict. Such chemicals are regulated under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention.
In a release, county officials said someone had brought in an old ceramic bottle that was wrapped up and covered. That unknown person said the bottle came from his uncle, but provided no other details as to its origins.
A vendor for the facility, one who is an expert in all things hazardous, carefully opened the bottle under controlled conditions, finding nothing inside.
The facility asks people to keep themselves, their families and others safe from unknown chemicals.
They advise that residents store household chemicals away from food, keep them upright in their original, labeled and leak-proof containers, and keep them away from extreme weather and fire hazards.
The facility will accept materials such as aerosol cans, antifreeze, insecticides and pesticides, old gasoline and used motor oil, spa and pool chemicals, paints and stains and solvents.
It will not take explosive materials other than ammunition and certain fireworks, radioactive materials or bio-hazard materials other than used syringes and needles.
For more information about the facility and the items it will accept, go to www.mesacounty.us/swm/hazardous-waste/.