Trail heads have been packed with cars across the Grand Valley as many people are turning to outdoor recreation during the stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Unlike other popular recreation destinations like Moab, Utah, which has closed to visitors to protect the small community from COVID-19, outdoor recreation areas remain open to visitors in Colorado. However, local land managers and public health officials are warning that crowding at parks and trail heads could cause further spread of the illness.
As a response, Mesa County Public Health will be hanging signs at local recreation areas reminding visitors to use the same social distancing practices, like remaining 6 feet away from other people and washing hands frequently outside as they do elsewhere.
“We’re all itching to get outside,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said at a community briefing Wednesday. “I want to clarify that while outdoor recreation is allowed under the stay-at-home order, there’s still a risk to both contract and spread COVID-19 while you are outdoors.”
Colorado National Monument Superintendent Nathan Souder said the park was seeing an increase in usage, especially at popular trails like Devils Kitchen. He urged people to explore other areas of the park and at non-peak hours like in the morning.
“Our staff is currently seeing an increase in visitation, crowding at trail heads, groups meeting up and less compliance with the regulations,” Souder said. “I encourage you to do your part. Recreate in the less used areas of the park, such as on the Black Ridge Trail or the Liberty Cap Trail.”
The lack of social distancing observed by local land managers and law enforcement was the impetus to installing the new signs, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said. He also reminded people participating in outdoor recreation to be especially cautious so that search and rescue teams do not have to be called out, potentially exposing themselves to the coronavirus.
“The reason these signs have been printed up and will be installed at parks, trail heads, and open areas where people will be recreating is because we’re not doing a good job at this today,” Lewis said. “We’re seeing resource damage. We’re seeing littering. We’re seeing people congregating at trail heads, parking lots. We’re seeing a lack of social distancing.”
In addition to social distancing on trails Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Randy Hampton said people should not travel long distances to visit a park or trail. During the stay-at-home order, he said people should explore the recreation opportunities in their own communities.
“If you’re just looking to go for a walk, go out the front door if you can,” Hampton said. “Sure we want people to come to the state parks, but we want them to do it in wise ways. Recreate close to home. This is not the time to drive three counties away.”