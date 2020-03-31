Like many businesses and organizations, the Mesa County Health and Human Services offices are closed to the public in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, but its services remain available, Health and Human Services Director Tracey Garchar said Monday.
Garchar, who spoke at the city of Grand Junction’s Monday community briefing, said while the transition to serving the community has had its difficulties, people in need can still access the information and services they need online at Humanservices.mesacounty.us or by phone at 970-241-8480.
“Being an organization that is sometimes seeing 10,000 to 15,000 folks in a month come through our doors, this has been a significant impact,” Garchar said.
During Gov. Jared Polis’s stay-at home order, Garchar said Health and Human Services workers have been practicing social distancing within the office, as well. He asked the community to remain patient as workers respond to phone messages. He also advised people in the community who are now unemployed or in need of assistance to apply for aid as soon as possible.
“Every one of our essential services are still viable and accessible,” Garchar said. “What we really do, the three things the department of Health and Human Services does and does very well, is protection, stability and meaningful employment.”
Protection services for children or adults who are in a dangerous living situation remain available, Garchar said. For non-emergency protection assistance, Garchar said to call 970-242-1211 for child protection or 970-248-2888 for adult protection.
In emergencies, call 911.
To provide stability for the community, Garchar said there are programs available to provide food, medical and child care assistance. He said Health and Human Services will be tracking the types of programs used and the total number of applications. Those numbers should begin to be available this week, he said.
Making it through this crisis will be difficult, Garchar said, and people in the community will use the services available to them to help make it through. He emphasized that these programs are intended to help people until they are able to find employment again.
“We consider a job the best social program,” Garchar said.