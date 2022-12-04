During her 12-hour overnight shift, Brianna Shelton helps residents to the bathroom at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living. Many of them have dementia, and some can’t get out of bed on their own. Only a few can remember her name, but that doesn’t matter to her.

“They’re somebody’s mom, somebody’s grandma, somebody’s great-grandmother,” Shelton said. “I want to take care of them like I would take care of my family.”