Krissy Mann spends much of her time inside St. Mary’s Medical Center, working as a registered nurse in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.
On Tuesday, however, she stood catty-corner to St. Mary’s on Seventh Street and Patterson Road, sign in hand. Mann was among the roughly a dozen people protesting local hospitals for requiring COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers. Statewide, a similar mandate is to go in effect by Halloween.
Many of the protesters held signs and elicited honks from passing motorists that were in agreement with them.
“I personally am out here because I believe in medical freedom and the right to choose what goes into your body and not have somebody choose that for you,” Mann said. “I feel like we really express that for our patients. We don’t force anything upon our patients, so why should anything be forced upon us?”
Mann told The Daily Sentinel that she is not an “anti-vaxxer,” as she and her children have been vaccinated against “absolutely everything else.” However, she is against what she sees as government overreach and a rushed roll-out of the vaccine.
COUNTY AND STATE MANDATES
Area hospitals announced on Aug. 13 that they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees. SCL Health St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson, Community Hospital President Chris Thomas and Family Health West President Dr. Korrey Klein signed a joint statement announcing the requirement.
Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center previously announced a vaccination mandate.
On Monday, the Colorado State Board of Health voted 6-1 to adopt emergency measures requiring health-care workers at facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.
“I don’t feel like I should be forced to put anything in my body that I don’t want and have my job be threatened for it,” Mann said. “I love my job. I love, love, love my job and I don’t want to lose it. I just hope that they realize that they’re kind of taking away people’s livelihoods for something that should be a personal choice and not a government choice. I hope they change their minds.”
Margaret Thompkins, a registered nurse at HopeWest, and Janine Dyke, a registered nurse at Community Hospital, also spoke to The Sentinel about why they’re participating in protests that began this past Sunday and will continue through this Sunday.
“We have the right given to us by God and the Constitution to say what we do and do not want in our bodies,” Thompkins said. “We have people here who have taken the vaccine that are pro-vaccine, but they are not pro-forcing people to put things in our bodies. We should have the right to choose, whether you’re in health care, working in a restaurant, any building, any place, whether or not we want this in our bodies.”
The joint statement from Johnson, Thomas and Klein noted that vaccinations for influenza, hepatitis B and pertussis are already required by many of Colorado’s health-care organizations, but people can be exempted from vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, for religious or medical exemptions.
“It’s just like kids in schools. They’re required to have vaccines to go to school and it shouldn’t be mandated,” Thompkins said.
“Parents should have the choice of whether or not they want to or don’t want to. I will use the influenza vaccine as an example. That was mandated years ago and we have the choice to get that if you want a religious exemption. The point is that we should still have the right to say, ‘No.’ ” School District 51 does not require COVID-10 vaccinations.
RELIGIOUS, MEDICAL CONCERNS
Many of those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates noted religious concerns, among a host of other qualms ranging from the Food and Drug Administration approval process or what they see as heavy-handed efforts to encourage vaccination.
“I feel like there are certain things within the COVID vaccine and the way it was made that are against my religious thoughts,” Mann said. “Also, I feel like it was rolled out very quickly. I know it’s supposedly FDA-approved now, but I feel like that was a bit of a forced thing, as well. I also feel like it’s been gone about in all the wrong ways. If they maybe rolled it out a different way and gave it a little more time, maybe people would come to that on their own, but the fact that’s it’s forced so heavily almost makes me want it less.”
The vaccine requirement for health-care workers at Mesa County hospitals does include exemptions for religious and medical reasons.
Dyke didn’t cite her faith as part of her resistance toward the state requiring the vaccine for health-care workers.
She did, however, cite her medical concerns. She called it an “experimental vaccination” and said she’s seen family members, friends and patients suffer adverse side-effects after receiving their shots.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had its Emergency Use Authorization extended Aug. 12 by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA fully approved the Comirnaty vaccine for anyone 16 or over on Aug. 23 while emergency use was authorized for anyone from ages 12-15. Comirnaty — a name that combines “COVID-19 immunity” and “mNRA” — is the name of the FDA-approved vaccine, while other vaccines remain under EUA.”
St. Mary’s provided a statement to the Daily Sentinel on Tuesday about the protests and the hospital’s mandate plans moving forward:
“As a ministry, our mission guides us to ensure that the health and safety of our patients, their families, our physicians, and our associates are the top priority. We respect the community’s and our staff’s rights to express their opinions peacefully. Ultimately, we have a responsibility to protect the community members we are here to serve while adhering to all federal and state guidelines.”
SCL Health maintains that the COVID-19 vaccine is essential to protect those who are vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised.
“Vaccinations reduce overall hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and other severe health-related consequences. Bottom line, the severity of illness is much less for those who are vaccinated.
“SCL Health St. Mary’s, along with other healthcare organizations in our surrounding area, is rolling out a plan to require remaining employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1 due to the sharp rise in cases due to the delta variant. Our associates can follow a process for health and religion exemption, and again, we will follow the final guidelines for a statewide vaccine mandate put forth by Governor Polis, which is expected within the next 30 days.”