Only days after it actually started, the Mesa County Department of Health has suspended its five-star COVID-19 rating system on businesses, Director Jeff Kuhr told county commissioners Monday.
That’s because with Gov. Jared Polis’ new statewide mask order, it didn’t seem necessary, at least not for now, he said.
The program, done in conjunction with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, was intended to help people know what places are practicing mask wearing, social distancing and taking other preventative measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have temporarily suspended that just while we dedicate our time to help businesses with the governor’s mask mandate, to help them be successful with that,” Kuhr said. “It didn’t make sense to have a bunch of people out in the field, and we didn’t want to give the impression that, after day one (of the mandate), that we were just looking for compliance. We’re really there to act as their resource.”
The program was intended to rate businesses on a scale of up to 50 points — anything over 40 earned them the five-star rating — on such things as requiring masks of employees and patrons, limiting the number of people inside an establishment, one-way foot traffic, sneeze guards for front-line workers and sanitation stations.
Nine businesses in the county immediately qualified: Sprouts, REI, Bin 707, Bin Burger, Taco Party, Rib City, Hot Tomato, Ale House and Il Bistro.
Polis’ mask mandate order went into effect at midnight last Thursday, but included numerous exemptions, such as for people who can’t tolerate mask wearing for medical reasons, or children under the age of 10.
Polis said he didn’t expect to see much enforcement by local police and sheriff’s offices, saying that just by issuing the order would help encourage more mask wearings. He said those jurisdictions that implemented their own mask orders saw their use increase, adding that’s the real goal.
On Friday, City Manager Greg Caton released a statement on the issue, one that stopped short of saying how, or even if, the Grand Junction Police Department would enforce it. Police Chief Doug Shoemaker, however, said how officers respond to calls will not change.
“Calls for service must be prioritized by our officers and dispatchers, and calls regarding refusal to comply with this executive order will be no different,” Shoemaker said in the statement. “If officers are called to handle a dispute over mask compliance, that is time taken away from other calls for services from members of our community who need our help.”
In Delta County, Sheriff Mark Taylor was far more explicit. He said his department would not be issuing any citations or detaining people for not following the order. Still, he said people should comply with all public health orders.
“If a business owner requires a mask before entering the business, please respect their right and either wear a mask or go somewhere else,” he said Friday. “As always, Sheriff’s Office deputies will respond to any disturbance and will deal with the disturbance according to Colorado law.”
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office called the mask order a low priority and not a criminal situation.