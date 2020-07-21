On Monday, Colorado education officials released guidelines for school districts across the state to make reopening for in-person classes a little easier this fall. The guidance highlights the importance for districts and schools to establish “cohorts,” among other mitigation tactics to implement.
In-person learning will be allowed to resume during the state’s safer-at-home and protect-our-neighbors phases of the state’s reopening, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
For kindergarten through fifth grade, there will be no limitation on class size. For middle and high schools, classroom sizes will differ between and among districts.
“Our goal is to maximize in-person learning in a safe and healthy way and to minimize disruptions to education,” said Kath Anthes, the department’s commissioner of education, in Monday’s remote press conference.
She admitted there was a lot of anxiety in the air surrounding the 2020-2021 school year and said a layered approach was the best way to reduce risk.
Transmission mitigation tactics suggested include more directed movement to lessen congestion, smaller group sizes and establishing cohorts.
“Cohorting is an essential component of our guidance,” Anthes said. “Cohorting is one of the most important tools we have to eliminate transmission and to make schools safe and to avoid disruption.”
Cohorts are defined as stable groups with fixed membership, which in a classroom setting is achieved by maintaining the same group of students together throughout the day across several weeks, according to the education department.
Students may be members of more than one cohort, but each additional one increases the number of individuals who may be exposed to COVID-19.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment medical epidemiologist Dr. Brian Erly admitted it will take a lot of creativity from schools and districts to put strict cohorts into place, but that the work will be worth it in the end.
“We know that if someone comes to school with COVID, that will disrupt school,” Erly said. “If you have cohorting in place, the disruption will be smaller. Cohorting is going to be the best way for schools to limit the disruption of new COVID cases.”
Cohorting significantly reduces the number of students and staff who will need to be kept home if there is a positive test.
If strict cohorts cannot occur, some cohorting is suggested to be better than none.
For example, should a student in a 16-person cohort test positive, any person that student interacted with and came into close contact with would need to be quarantined.
If they were in a strict cohort, then the only people they would have come into close contact with would be the other 15 members.
The 16-person cohort would then need to be quarantined, but the disruption to the whole school and number of people who need to be quarantined is greatly reduced.
Under safer-at-home, the Colorado Department of Education suggests cohorts have staggered recess periods and that movement to specialized classrooms should be coordinated to avoid mixing cohorts.
Along with cohorts, the department makes suggestions to school districts on how to lessen gathering size and time together, how much distance is required between students and who should be required to wear a mask and when.
Masks, or cloth face coverings, are required for students ages 11 and older, except during outdoor recess and exercise activities.
For students ages 10 and under, cloth face coverings are encouraged.
“Interventions work best when applied together,” Erly said
In order to create healthy environments for students, schools should also consider putting physical barriers in place, staggering arrival, departure, meal and recess times to decrease congestion, and maximizing ventilation.
Anthes and other education and health care professionals with the press conference on Monday stressed how important it was for them to see in-person learning resume in the fall, particularly for younger students.
As such, kindergarten and elementary schools guidelines are slightly different than those for secondary schools.
According to the guidance, physical distancing negatively impacts younger students more, and evidence suggests that younger children play a smaller role in disease transmission.
Therefore, the risk mitigation strategies for children up through fifth grade focused more on learning and socialization.
Remote learning is still required for these students under stay-at-home guidelines, but during safer-at-home and protect-our-neighbors, normal class sizes may occur.