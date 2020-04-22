With few surges, only 37 cases to date and no deaths, Mesa County has thus far avoided significant spread of COVID-19.
“Why does Mesa County have so few (COVID-19 cases)?” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr asked at the start of Wednesday's community briefing.
Mesa County’s 37 cases is well below that of neighbors like Garfield and Montrose counties. Delta County has 25 positive COVID-19 cases with a significantly lower population.
“I think we’ve been lucky that we’ve not had any outbreaks in nursing homes or an outbreak with the homeless population or in our detention facilities,” Kuhr explained.
Kuhr didn’t rule out that Mesa County has had more than 37 cases, but none of them resulted in hospitalization.
Kuhr said there were no obvious demographic characteristics of Mesa County that make the population less susceptible to the virus but that population density, or lack thereof, may be a factor.
Finally, he felt his team's work in contact tracing investigations has been huge in preventing a spread.
“We contain every outbreak to within that one transmission the best that we possibly can and I think some of the reason we don’t have so many cases in Mesa County is because my team has jumped right on those," he added.
For example, Kuhr said, since the county’s first case on March 14, health officials learned of a gathering in which someone in attendance later tested positive in another county. Through contact investigations, they learned three people at that gathering had symptoms but didn’t go to the hospital.
At the briefing, Chairman of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners Scott McInnis praised health officials work and said he thought the county was on the right track.
“Our numbers reflect a lot of cooperation and great team effort," he added.
PREPARED FOR REBOUND
Despite low numbers thus far, health officials and local hospital are ready for any rebound in infections.
"We do expect a rebound within the county. That’s how viruses work. We are prepared for that," St. Mary's Medical Center President Bryan Johnson said on Wednesday.
He said a rebound is projected in July or August, but added that Mesa County hospitals are in a good position with a total capacity for ICU care of 120 beds.
"Mesa has had 37 cases and at no time has exceeded 15 people in the ICUs," he explained.
If a rebound were to occur later this summer, Johnson felt Mesa County was more than prepared.