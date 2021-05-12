State official hope that the final touches to allowing the Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 will be completed as early as today, meaning parents should be able to take their children into a vaccination center by week’s end.
That’s important given that the largest growing age group contracting the virus in Mesa County in the past two weeks are between the 10- to 19-year-olds. That’s happening even though the vaccines have already been approved for those 16 and older.
Although the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older on Monday, it still requires a final say-so from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is expected to happen later today, said Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s chief epidemiologist.
“We are hopeful the vaccine will be available to 12- to 15-year-olds in Colorado as early as this week,” she said. “Once ACIP makes a recommendation, any vaccine provider that receives a Pfizer allocation will be able to administer the vaccine to this age group.”
For now at least, parents will have to accompany their children to get the vaccine at the same places they got the vaccine, but state and local officials plan to work with schools to see about vaccinating students directly, with parental permission, of course.
Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday schools and school groups can also enroll in a new workplace vaccination program the state has already made available to employers, unions and trade associations.
Located at AtWorkVaccinations.com, such groups can sign up to have vaccination teams come to their locations to dispense the vaccine to those who want it.
“That’s exactly what we did at Rangeview High School in Aurora,” Polis said. “It was student-run. They put on a session for people 16 and up. There were parents that came in, and fellow students. That will become an even easier thing to do.”
Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, said he’s not yet sold on the idea of schools dispensing the vaccine directly to their students, but said he’s not ruling that out in the future.
All that would depend on what interest parents have in vaccinating their children, he said.
Kuhr said at least for now, the procedure will be the same that’s being used for minors ages 16 and 17: Come to a regular vaccination sites — the Grand Junction Convention Center, an area pharmacy or their private health care provider — with a parent or guardian.
“We send crews out to anyone that’s interested just to try to give them some factual information about the vaccine because we find that it doesn’t really matter if we’re there or not (to vaccinate),” Kuhr said. “It’s just that people don’t have all the facts. Maybe that’s the approach with the schools as well.”
Kuhr said that although a large number of people 60 and older are getting one of the vaccines — about 60% — countywide for all ages, the vaccination rate is about 36%.
To date, the county has dispensed more than 94,000 vaccines.
Kuhr said the news of expanding the vaccine to younger people comes at a good time. The county was the first to report five cases of the B.1.617.2 variant in the state — that’s the India variant — and all have been linked to students.
Two more such cases of the India variant also have been identified in the county, he said.
Kuhr said that variant isn’t the most prevalent in the county. The two top ones are from California and the United Kingdom.
Still, he said that although those variants are more contagious, none of them have shown to be more deadly that the original strain, nor have they shown to be resistant against the available vaccines.
“It’s been a little more aggressive than it’s been before with these schools, and we’ve had a couple of childcare centers as well that we’ve had to keep an eye on,” Kuhr said. “Transmission is the key word to remember here. When anybody gets sick, transmission occurs. And when we’ve got these variants that are more contagious, transmission is going to happen at a greater rate.”
That’s why MCPH has scheduled a special testing event in Fruita later today, primarily because of the India variant and the recent outbreaks at Fruita Middle School and Shelledy Elementary School.
Department officials intend to sequence samples from that event to look for the India variant, Kuhr said.