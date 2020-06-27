Looking for advice on how to best communicate with Spanish speakers, Mesa County Public Health community organizer Sarah Johnson invited those who reach the Hispanic community on a daily basis to discuss what works best for them.
“You need consistency, trust and follow-through,” said Angel De Anda, radio host for 104.7 La Jefa, Grand Valley’s Spanish radio station.
He said for Mesa County Public Health to establish an open bridge of communication with Spanish speakers, trust needs to be present.
“If they don’t trust you, they aren’t going to openly talk about something,” he said.
The issue is important to public health offices trying to manage the coronavirus pandemic, a disease that has been particularly deadly in minority communities.
Hector Morales, Enterate Latino newspaper editor and publisher, said he’s been able to build relationships with longtime advertisers because they know the Hispanic community is reading.
“From single ads we know (the paper) helps reach many in the Hispanic community,” he said.
Not all media reach the same audience, he said, as photos, videos and campaigns using visual aids were all suggested. Some other notes included that older Spanish speakers don’t use email as much, but radio ads, especially for farm workers during the day, were suggested to help get the message out.
“We wanted to learn from people in the community that work the most with the Latino community about what works, what doesn’t work and how we can learn to best communicate with one another,” said Crystal Mariscal, a consultant for Mesa County Public Health.
Getting accurate and timely messaging out on health-related issues has become even more crucial for Johnson during COVID-19, especially for those who don’t read English.
“We’re talking about one community,” Mariscal said. “COVID is not about whether you’re a Spanish or English speaker.
“This isn’t just about COVID-19,” Johnson said. “We want to keep these conversations rolling and come up with solutions.”