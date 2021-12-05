Despite the longtime availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, November featured more deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus (49) in Mesa County than any other month, according to the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Additionally, the 61 deaths among COVID-19 cases — including the 49 COVID-19 deaths as well as 12 deaths that were potentially impacted by the coronavirus — were the second-most the county has seen, just behind November 2020 (66).
Of November’s deaths, 15 people had been vaccinated and 34 were unvaccinated. Before November, a total of 19 vaccinated people had died from the coronavirus in Mesa County.
“I think it was because of the delta variant,” said MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “We’ve had quite a few deaths since we brought the Delta variant in, which was around April. In November of 2020, there was no vaccine, so everyone was susceptible. With half of our eligible population vaccinated in 2021, if you were to put those deaths in a rate for the unvaccinated, it really is quite a lot.”
So far, Mesa County has seen 304 deaths that were directly attributed to COVID-19 and 415 deaths among COVID-19 cases, a mark of one out of every 375 residents of the county using 2020 census data.
In the past two months in Mesa County, there have been 90 COVID-19 deaths, representing approximately 30% of deaths from the virus this year, and 112 deaths among COVID-19 cases, representing approximately 27% of deaths among cases.
If December follows current trends as well as last December’s figures (29 deaths from the virus and 59 deaths among cases), it could be another dark month for the county’s public health. However, Kuhr is remaining optimistic, even as families and friends prepare for holiday gatherings just as the omicron variant has found its way to Colorado.
“I feel like our numbers are dropping. It’s gradual, but they’re dropping,” Kuhr said. “I didn’t see a real surge after Thanksgiving.”
In the past two weeks, Mesa County has recorded 1,107 cases, 50 hospital admissions and 20 deaths. Friday’s update from county health noted 160 new COVID-19 cases and 62 total hospitalizations.
“As soon as we start to be indoors and we start to see events that are more conducive to gatherings of families and friends, that seems to be our highest-risk situation,” Kuhr said. “Going into the upcoming holidays, I certainly think people should just be aware that those indoor settings are a higher risk for COVID, so they should take precautions.”
Kuhr pinned his hopefulness of a less deadly December on two statistics: the county’s vaccination rate (50%) and COVID-19 case count (28,094).
“Having had COVID, we know it provides some (antibody) protection,” Kuhr said. “We suspect that it’s eight months (of protections), but to be honest with you, with the reinfections we’ve seen, we haven’t seen a lot of reinfections, and those we’ve seen have been milder, so there may be some things about the protection from having had COVID that we really don’t know about.
“I feel like those two things together provide a pretty broad protection for our residents. I don’t expect us to have a big surge in December, but we’re not out of the woods.”
A concern for Kuhr is that the omicron variant could catch the county’s populace off-guard much like the delta variant did. Colorado is among the first states in the U.S. to have identified omicron cases so far.
When delta arrived in the region earlier this year, less than 1% of national COVID-19 cases were determined to be caused by the variant. Mesa County was an early delta variant hotspot.
“What we learned from that was that it became fairly overwhelming because before delta came to Mesa County, we were down to about four positive cases a day,” Kuhr said. “We were really coming off of COVID then we got the delta variant that’s more contagious and more severe. We don’t know much about omicron right now. I don’t want to try to scare anybody, so I’m not saying it’s more severe or more transmissible, but we don’t know. It’s something to keep in the back of your mind.”