The approved rates for health insurance plans are increasing on average by 10.4% next year, but that doesn’t mean consumers necessarily will see an increase, the Colorado Division of Insurance says.
That increase is based on the entire state, meaning all companies, all plans, all ages and all areas of the state. It also is somewhat skewed because one provider, Friday Health Plans, was approved for a 25% rate increase.
As a result, consumers who shop around, particularly those who are purchasing their medical plans through the state’s health care exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, can actually realize a reduction in their premiums, the division said.
People on the Western Slope, outside of Mesa County that is, could see a premium decrease of up to 38% if they remain with their current plans, but those who look around can find better deals, lowering their rates by as much as 53%.
That’s partly because of two new state programs, one that offers insurance companies a type of insurance coverage of their own, which is known as the Colorado Reinsurance Program that allows providers to make insurance claims on high-cost policyholders.
The other is the Colorado Option, which is being offered for the first time next year.
That program requires providers to offer cheaper plans with standard, albeit limited, benefits.
“We’re relieved that Colorado Option plans finally will be available next year, an important step in providing more competition in the insurance market which should start to rein in prices,” said Mannat Singh, executive director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, a nonprofit health care advocacy group.
“Health insurance continues to be unaffordable for too many Coloradans, despite reinsurance moderating premium prices and additional plans being offered in more counties,” Singh added. “We’re urging all Coloradans to carefully evaluate their plan options, shop around and look at additional financial assistance available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act and expanded state assistance.”
The chief executive officer of Connect for Health, Kevin Patterson, also is urging consumers to put in the extra time to shop around after the enrollment period for 2023 begins on Tuesday.
Some Coloradans who qualify for financial aid can offset those increased rates. For some, premiums could be reduced, or only increase by about $20 a month on average.
“Premium costs continue to be the most important factor for families when it comes to making decisions about coverage, including their ability to stay covered,” Patterson said. “This year, shopping around can help you reduce your monthly payment even more, and you can find plenty of high-quality plans to choose from.”
The Colorado Option was controversial, particularly for Republicans, when the Colorado Legislature created it during the 2021 session. Under the program, providers were expected to lower rates by 5% when they debut next year, going to 10% by 2024 and, ultimately, to 15% starting in 2025.
That program, however, allows for increases because of inflation, which is at about 8%, according to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“Under Democrat control in Denver and Washington, Colorado is seeing record high inflation that is hurting working families,” said Kristi Burton Brown, chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party. “Now they will be paying more for health care because Democrats chose to create a massive new government-controlled health insurance boondoggle that is actually raising health care costs.”
Six insurance companies, including Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans, are returning to offer 337 plans in the state next year, 72 of which are Colorado Option plans, not all sold on the exchange.
Eleven companies are offering 447 small group health insurance plans for companies with less than 100 employees, 48 of which are Colorado Option plans. The increase on those rates are expected to be about 7.4%, according to the insurance division.