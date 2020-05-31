It was hot and dry in the Grand Valley on Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, and it will stay that way for at least another week.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Stearns said a high pressure system over Utah is causing the higher-than-normal temperatures. Friday was forecast to reach 94 degrees, well above the 81-degree average, but still below the record high of 101.
“There’s a ridge of high pressure over the western U.S.,” Stearns said. “The axis of that ridge is just to the west of us over the Utah area and is slowly moving east. So that’s why we’ll see temperatures increase slightly over the next few days. Then we’ll settle down a little bit as we head into next week, but still above average here in Grand Junction.”
A low-pressure system farther to the west will be pushing the high-pressure system eastward, Stearns said, but temperatures will remain close to 90 for next week.
Even before this high-pressure system, Mesa County was experiencing a dry month in May. Total precipitation was just 0.08 inches. Average May precipitation is 0.81 inches, Stearns said. Despite the lack of water, river levels are increasing, he said due to snow melt.
“With high temperatures especially when they reach higher elevation, which they are with this system, you expect a little bit more snowmelt than usual,” Stearns said.
With such dry weather there is a risk for wildfires, Stearns said. There are not currently any fire restrictions in place and Stearns said winds, which can spread a fire, are not expected.
However, people planning to have an open fire should be cautious.
“As always, be cognizant if you are burning outside even though we don’t have the wind, fires can still ignite and get going,” Stearns said.