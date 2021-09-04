The recent heavy rains caused by Hurricane Nora have not caused many problems for the hiking and biking trails in the area, local public lands managers say.
Bureau of Land Management National Conservation Lands Specialist Dan Ben-Horin said they have not had many reports of damage to trails and only a small number of reports of damage to roads. He said people should, and generally do, stay off trails and the dirt roads when they are wet to avoid causing damage.
“When trails get too wet or muddy it’s not too much fun, especially with the soils here, it’s not too much fun to run or bike on them because it’s way harder,” Ben-Horin said.
Colorado National Monument Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson said the monument’s trails seem to have weathered the storm well. She said there has been normal clean up activity and that the plants are happy, but otherwise no significant impacts.
“We regularly, after a rain storm, will drive the road and sweep up or pick off the rocks that have fallen on the road, but it’s usually softball size and smaller,” Jackson said.
The story was the same for the Grand Mesa National Forest, National Forest Service Grand Valley District Ranger Bill Edwards said.
He said hikers should be aware of the weather forecast and plan accordingly. They should pack dry clothes, jackets and extra food and water.
“Overall, I’d say things have fared well and made for some beautiful trail experiences up in the National Forest,” Edwards said.
There are signs of the heavy rains, which dropped a record 0.76 of an inch of rain Wednesday at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, Ben-Horin said, but off the trails.
“I know personally I was over to the Lunch Loops,” Ben-Horin said. “I went for a trail run (Thursday) afternoon. You notice it coming down the main drainage down the Tabeguache Trail where there’s some spots where you notice some of the flash flooding that’s occurred, but the trails seem to be in great shape still.”