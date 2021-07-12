The heavy smoke that has lingered in western Colorado for the past several days is from large fires to the west, and not from Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment and Mesa County Public Health both issued air quality health advisories for wildfire smoke Monday, in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Mesa County Public Health warned residents to stay indoors and reduce physical activity during periods of increased smoke.
According to Mesa County, smoke has reached unhealthy levels when visibility is less than five miles.
NWS meteorologist Mark Miller said Monday that the smoke is largely from fires in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho.
A big area of high pressure over the Four Corners and Great Basin areas has lofted the smoke from the western fires into the atmosphere, Miller said, and wind from the northwest has blown the smoke toward western Colorado.
"It's not like there are any big fires nearby," Miller said. "It's more out west and the smoke is kind of being funneled into our area."
There are a number of fires throughout Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California that are burning more than 10,000 acres each, according to the Incident Information System.
In Washington, the Burbank Fire is burning 12,000 acres near Yakima, and the Dry Gulch fire is burning 55,055 acres near the southwest corner of the state.
The Snake River Complex, which includes the Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge fires, is burning on 77,964 acres in the area of the Washington, Oregon and Idaho borders.
In Idaho, the Dixie-Jumbo fires are burning, 15,323 acres northwest of McCall.
The Bootles Fire, burning northeast of Klamath falls, is at 153,535 acres. Elsewhere in Oregon the Jack Fire is burning 10,937 acres northwest of Crater Lake.
In California, the Tennant fire is burning 10,580 acres east of Yreka; the Lava fire is burning 26,162 acres southeast of Yreka; the Salt Fire is burning 12,650 acres north of Redding; and the Beckwourth Complex, which consists of the Dotta Fire and the Sugar Fire, is burning 89,748 acres north of Lake Tahoe.
There is one fire that sprung up in western Colorado recently. The Muddy Slide Fire is burning 4,093 acres in Routt National Forest, according to the Incident Information System.
The smoke in the area is likely to persist through Tuesday, Miller said, before hopefully clearing up Wednesday and Thursday.
This much smoke is never a good thing, he said, especially because it can invoke memories of the Pine Gulch Fire last year that burned more than 139,000 acres.
"Hopefully it's a short time thing," Miller said.