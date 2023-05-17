Firehawk helicopter

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun

Colorado’s new Firehawk helicopter can fly faster than 150 mph and quickly slurp up and deploy up to 1,000 gallons of water.

Colorado is doubling down on its push to rely less on rented aircraft to fight wildfires with the purchase of a second helicopter capable of quickly crisscrossing the state to detect and douse flames.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Friday allocating $26 million to buy another “Firehawk,” a converted version of the military’s ubiquitous Black Hawk helicopter. The Firehawk’s top speed is about 160 mph and it can quickly slurp up and drop 1,000 gallons of water.

