Rockfall mitigation is scheduled to begin in Glenwood Canyon next week, Colorado Department of Transportation officials say.
The work, planned after Thanksgiving, will begin Nov. 30, and will include repairs to rockfall fences and other barriers, rock removal and helicopter operations.
While the helicopter is flying, traffic stops will be required for eastbound and westbound lanes, CDOT announced in a news release.
“These holds are expected to last 20-30 minutes, depending on the work taking place, before traffic is released. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and crews will be monitoring traffic impacts,” the news release said.
The debris is leftover from the rock and mudslides that closed Glen-
wood Canyon over the summer. Operations are expected to last through Dec. 2, weather permitting.
The work is a part of ongoing repairs to infrastructure after the damage, which shut down traffic from late July into early August.
The next step in repairs is to remove more debris from the river that diverted water. CDOT said those operations, scheduled for December, will also require lane closures.
Other work in the canyon includes repairs at mile point 123.5/Blue Gulch.
CDOT says crews have completed necessary repairs to westbound lanes and have fully reopened westbound traffic. However, eastbound lanes will remain in a one-lane configuration because of continued repairs on the concrete box culvert underneath the roadway.