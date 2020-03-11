It's every math nerd's second- or third-favorite holiday: March 14, 3/14, also known as Pi Day.
The completely unofficial holiday celebrates Pi (3.14159265359 and on and on), the mathematical constant defined as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, and does it with a different kind of pie.
So, for this week's poll, we want to know your favorite type of pie. So far, pecan pie is leading the poll, but cherry, apple and banana cream aren't far behind. Head to gjsentinel.com to vote in the poll by finding it in the right rail. You can also vote below.
Which type of pie is best?
PHOTO CONTEST
We're fortunate to have some rockstar photographers who do great work telling stories in our community.
To highlight their work each week, we have a poll running where readers can vote on their favorite work from the previous week. To vote, search for the story titled "Which Sentinel photo captured best moment of the week?" If you head to gjsentinel.com and find this Pi Day story, there's also a link to the photo poll posted directly below this paragraph.
Here we go with this week’s Best Photo of the Week Poll. Each week, The Daily Sentinel highl…
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UPS
Want the latest headlines, in your e-mail inbox, for free each morning? Head to gjsentinel.com and find Newsletters on the main navigation bar. You can also click here to sign up.