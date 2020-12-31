This was a difficult year for the young hemp industry as it saw a major market correction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As hemp became legal federally, the demand for CBD, a non-intoxicating medicinal compound found in hemp, increased. This led to greater interest in growing hemp for profit. Early on, supply was low leading to higher prices, but a glut of hemp grown in 2019 caused prices to crash in 2020.
“Two, three years ago, biomass was selling for $50 a pound,” Nick Coleman, owner of Desert Flower Farms in rural Grand Junction said earlier this year. “This year we’ve seen prices as low as $2 a pound.”
Many hemp growers went out of business, and others like Coleman scaled back and focused on processing their own products.
“I’ve seen a handful of farmers around here that are doing what we’re doing,” Coleman said. “They’re still growing, but they’ve scaled back. Kind of hunkering down for 2020 to see what happens. Then there’s a large group that have gone bankrupt and gone out of business.”
The market correction and disruption from the pandemic didn’t just hurt small farmers. In the spring, EcoGen Laboratories, a major hemp producer and CBD manufacturer, laid off more than 100 employees. A few months later, they sold to Kadenwood, LLC, a California-based consumer packaged goods company focused on CBD.
“It was a great opportunity for both companies I think,” Garrett Bain with Kadenwood said at the time. “We’ve seen a lot of consolidation in the industry and it’s a stronger together scenario.”
The founders of EcoGen, Alexis Korybut and Joseph Nunez, said the economic impact of COVID-19 and the public health restriction combined with the prospect of new federal regulation hurt the industry and ultimately led them to sell.
“I think bittersweet is probably the best way to describe it,” Nunez said. “We had a lot of good successes and it’s been nice to do it here in Grand Junction, my hometown. It’s really hard to do that a lot of times when you have opportunities you have to follow it somewhere.”
While the industry contracted — Colorado planted half the acreage of hemp in 2020 than it did in 2019 — producers in the Grand Valley like Coleman said they are optimistic about the industry’s long-term potential.
“There’s a handful of us in the Grand Valley that are kind of digging our heels in,” Coleman said. “We’re digging our heels in. We’re in this for the long haul, but we have to be smart about it at the same time.”
Wacey Clarke, owner of Colorado Hemp Solutions on Orchard Mesa, earlier this year said western Colorado is a prime location to grow hemp. He said marketing the quality of the product that comes from this area will be key to the industry’s future success.
“The part that is exciting about western Colorado is there really is no better place in the world to grow really high-premium cannabinoid producing hemp plants,” Clarke said. “So we do have the Sonoma Valley of hemp. It’s just how can we continue to fight the good fight and find distribution and kind of preach the quality and transparency and consumer safety of what we’re up to and not get lost in how big we can be.”