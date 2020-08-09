The hemp industry across the nation is seeing a major market correction in 2020 after years of impressive growth, and western Colorado has not been spared from the pain.
As hemp became legal federally and the demand for CBD, a non-intoxicating medicinal compound found in hemp, exploded, so did interest in growing hemp for profit. In the early days of the market, prices for hemp were through the roof.
“Two, three years ago, biomass was selling for $50 a pound,” said Nick Coleman, owner of Desert Flower Farms in rural Grand Junction. “This year we’ve seen prices as low as $2 a pound.”
It’s just supply and demand, said Brian Koontz, manager of the industrial hemp program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Hemp growers rushed in as more states allowed cultivation and created a massive oversupply of hemp products in 2019.
“Ever since our hemp program started in 2014, the program has doubled every year and last year it almost tripled,” Koontz said. “There certainly is a market correction going on. There was more produced last year than could be sold or harvested.”
Coleman, who began farming hemp in 2018, said he’s scaled back this year, planting about a tenth of the acreage he did last year. His business is working on processing their hemp and producing their own products. He said there are some on the Western Slope pursuing a similar plan, but that many others have already gone out of business.
“I’ve seen a handful of farmers around here that are doing what we’re doing,” Coleman said. “They’re still growing, but they’ve scaled back. Kind of hunkering down for 2020 to see what happens. Then there’s a large group that have gone bankrupt and gone out of business. I can think of maybe one or two that have expanded and are growing more this year than they were last year, but that seems to be a rarity.”
Last year, Colorado planted around 87,000 acres of hemp, Koontz said. This year is around half that number.
Wacey Clarke, owner of Colorado Hemp Solutions on Orchard Mesa, said his business, which grows hemp and processes its own CBD products, said they’ve also scaled back their acreage to around 160 acres — 30% of last year. He said overproduction is not an uncommon problem in agriculture, especially for a new product.
“There’s hundreds of thousands if not millions of pounds of hemp flower that has not sold from last year. We created a huge, huge oversupply and you’ll have that in agriculture,” Clarke said. “We’ve seen that over and over again when you have new opportunities and all of a sudden leave it to the American farmer to really oversupply those new opportunities.”
Some producers grew so much they have enough dried hemp to last them through the year without planting anything, Koontz said.
Coleman described the gold rush mentality that many who got into the industry recently had.
“Farming is kind of an easy entry, and we saw that last year,” Coleman said. “A lot of people jumped into farming. They didn’t have a plan for processing. Some of them didn’t have a plan for harvesting.”
Small operations aren’t the only ones that have been hurt. EcoGen Labs, a large hemp grower and processor in the Grand Valley, announced it was cutting 100 jobs, around half its workforce. EcoGen did not return multiple requests for comment from The Daily Sentinel.
Going forward, Coleman said he believed the industry would survive this contraction, especially with the number of producers shrinking.
He said getting the market to stabilize is the most important thing right now.
“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride,” Coleman said. “There’s been ups and downs. I don’t think that’s really uncommon for a new market like this, but it certainly makes it challenging for planning purposes and moving forward, but we’re optimistic.
“We honestly think things are going to stabilize and things will get back to a point where as long as you are farming well, you’re processing well, there’s still money to be made.”
COVID-19
As the industry is going through its own specific market correction it was also hit, as every other industry has been, by the coronavirus outbreak. Coleman said the pandemic hit just as he was seeing the market begin to improve.
“Just before coronavirus, I felt like the industry was just starting to come around,” Coleman said. “Prices were starting to creep back up. This biggest aspect of it though is just hesitancy. Everybody is a little bit nervous to invest. Everyone’s kind of holding back.”
While farming in Colorado was deemed an essential business during the state’s stay-at-home order, other aspects of the industry were affected, Clarke said. His business produces CBD products that are sold over the counter, which was a problem while stores were shuttered for weeks.
“We’ve certainly had disruption in our retail sales,” Clarke said. “Our wholesale distributors? There’s definitely been a disruption there with the coronavirus and having kind of disruption in the brick and mortar aspect of our product lines. Our online sales have been strong.”
THE REGULATORS
If a market correction, pandemic and economic downturn weren’t enough, the hemp industry will have to navigate federal regulation for the first time in a matter of months.
On June 30, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law bringing Colorado’s hemp regulations into line with proposed federal law. The federal regulations will go into effect Nov. 1, Koontz said.
The largest change, he said, will be to the amount of testing required of hemp growers. Currently, Colorado tests around 25% of hemp lots in the state for THC, the intoxicant in cannabis. The federal rules require 100% testing. The THC level must be below 0.3% or the crop has to be destroyed.
“That means all lots must be tested,” Koontz said. “The definition of a lot is any unique variety or genetic difference that is in a continuous area. So if you have a farm with four different cultivars, if they had Trump and Cherry Wine and Stormy Daniels and Abacus, that would be four lots that need to be sampled.”
To meet this increased level of testing, Colorado is turning to third-party samplers and labs to help with the testing. Koontz said they have recruited testers in the Grand Junction area.
Some growers are worried about the new rules, which add other regulations in addition to the increased testing.
However, Clarke said he thinks the federal oversight will be beneficial to the industry.
“Now we have the FDA coming in,” Clarke said. “It’s scary to a lot of people, but it’s a good thing.”
As the FDA learns more about the industry and more about the plant, it can help his company make sure consumer safety is where it needs to be, he said.
THE FUTURE
Both Coleman and Clarke said they were optimistic and excited for the future of the hemp industry in western Colorado despite the challenges. Coleman said the future development of the industry will require better planning.
“There’s a handful of us in the Grand Valley that are kind of digging our heels in,” Coleman said. “We’re digging our heels in. We’re in this for the long haul, but we have to be smart about it at the same time.”
Most of the hemp produced in Colorado goes toward producing CBD, Koontz said.
But that won’t necessarily always be the case. He said he thinks the future of hemp will be as a food product or for fibers that can be used in everything from textiles to plastics.
“I would like to see long-term growth in other areas,” Koontz said. “Easily 70% of what is grown is for the CBD market. The rest is largely for seed or for export plants. There’s very little going into food and fiber. I know the long game for a lot of industrial crops is for food and fiber.”
Clarke said it will be hard for the next few years for hemp producers to make much money, but that western Colorado is well-placed to be a big player. He said the environment here lends itself to the cultivation of hemp.
“The part that is exciting about western Colorado is there really is no better place in the world to grow really high- premium cannabinoid producing hemp plants,” Clarke said. “So we do have the Sonoma Valley of hemp. It’s just how can we continue to fight the good fight and find distribution and kind of preach the quality and transparency and consumer safety of what we’re up to and not get lost in how big we can be.”