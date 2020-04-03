Yes, you can still hunt and fish in Colorado despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
No, you can’t do so without a license.
These are among the corrective messages that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is trying to get out to the public in response to falsehoods that are being disseminated these days on social media about the outbreak. Such fake news has been able to spread viral-like during a week with April Fool’s Day in the middle of it.
CPW spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell said CPW saw an uptick of messages on social media platforms this week involving hoaxes, such as that hunting and fishing seasons were being canceled.
“Most of those (false claims) have been been happening in other states as well. We’re not alone,” Ferrell said.
The false reports of canceled seasons resonated in Colorado. Ferrell said the state has passionate sportsmen and sportswomen for whom hunting and fishing right now are a lifeline, and they were inclined to be worried about the possibility of those activities being shut down.
They need not worry about that. But they do need to make sure they’re properly licensed, contrary to another piece of misinformation some people are putting out there.
Also disturbing to CPW is a report it got of a robocall asking for personal information, supposedly in order to issue a refund.
“That is not something we’re doing,” Ferrell said.
CPW is urging people not to share their personal information with anyone calling about providing refunds.
Another misconception that’s out there is that state park fees have been rescinded due to the outbreak.
“There’s likely an element of confusion somewhere along the lines when it comes to (state) park fees and the national park fees,” Ferrell said.
The National Park Service has waived its visitor fees to park, monument and other sites it administers that remain open.
Not so for state parks in Colorado.
“We are separate and unique from the national parks,” Ferrell said.
Concerns and confusion surrounding the fast-changing COVID-19 situation made people particularly vulnerable to April Fool’s Day misinformation, and CPW saw a particular jump in the spread of falsehoods Wednesday, April 1.
Ferrell said it’s a turbulent time for people right now due to COVID-19.
“We’re really disappointed that people took advantage of that to scare people even more,” she said.
Though CPW offices and visitor centers are closed to limit the spread of COVID-19, staff remain available to the public via telephone and email, and the agency’s website, cpw.state.co.us, remains a go-to source for information about hunting, fishing, park use, licensing, etc., even in the time of a pandemic.
“We’re still here for Colorado and trying to help them maintain as much normalcy in the outdoors as they can,” Ferrell said.