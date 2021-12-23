A strong winter storm, expected to hit the region today, could impact holiday travel, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said Wednesday that an “atmospheric river” bringing moisture from the Pacific Ocean is going to carry rain and potentially snow to the Grand Valley, and snow to the high country starting today.
The storm, which is expected to last through Saturday, has the potential to drop 10-16 inches of snow along the U.S. Highway 550 corridor that includes sections of Montrose and Ouray counties, with wind gusts up to 45 mph, Aleksa said.
That could affect travel for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Red Mountain Pass between Ouray and Silverton is expected to receive 12-16 inches of snow, and Molas Pass on the way to Durango from Silverton could get up to 20 inches, Aleksa said.
Ouray is expected to receive 1-3 inches of snow.
Along the Interstate 70 corridor, Grand Junction is expected to have rain and up to an inch of snow, he said, with Vail Pass receiving 6-10 inches.
Eagle’s forEcast is 1-2 inches of snow, and Vail is expected to get 3-6 inches.
Avalanche danger will rise over the weekend with new snow covering a weak snowpack, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
“We recommend people avoid traveling on or under steep snow-covered slopes during periods of high avalanche danger. We want to make sure people get out, have some fun, but get home safe to spend time with their families,” said Ethan Greene, director of the avalanche information center, in a press release.
Heavy traffic is anticipated throughout much of Colorado over the holiday weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it’s important to drive safely.
“During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, in a press release.
As far as a white Christmas is concerned, above 9,000 feet the chances are pretty good, Aleksa said, but not so good in the Grand Valley.
“Here in Grand Junction, it’s fairly low,” he said. (But) “I wouldn’t completely rule it out.”