In a time of a global pandemic and a divisive presidential election, the Grand Valley could use some more positivity.
That’s why the Western Colorado chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Grand Junction City Council and plenty of others are asking everyone to highlight any and all random acts of kindness throughout their day-to-day lives.
“From something as small as waving someone through when you’re driving, being present and talking to someone or paying for someone’s meal,” said Kevin Barclay, president of NAMI Western Colorado. “It’s a wide range of actions.”
The council issued a proclamation declaring October to be Random Acts of Kindness month at its Sept. 16 meeting.
If anyone experiences a random act of kindness, they’re encouraged to call 211, a mental health service hotline, and report the act, which will be recorded and published on social media. Community members are encouraged to share experiences on social media with the hashtags #RAKGJ, #RAKMesaCounty and #SeeShareCare.
Businesses and organizations can receive cards to pass throughout the community with phrases such as, “You’ve been RAK’d.” The Grand Junction Police Department has already ordered some, Barclay said.
Barclay is putting his heart into the movement, believing the ripple effects are what people’s lives need. He understands that some might be skeptical but said that the acts can’t hurt.
“No matter the outcome of this election, half of the country is going to be furious. We can’t limp into November; let’s keep our heads high,” he said.