DENVER — This week, state lawmakers are expected to begin debating the proposed state budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1. That budget is expected to reflect about $5.3 billion in additional money, some of which carries over from the current fiscal year. That budget also is to include a 3% pay raise for state workers, and restoring cuts made to K-12 spending and higher education.
n Monday: The Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee is expected to vote on SB186, Sen. Kerry Donovan’s bill to alter the state’s Broadband Development Board to have a greater focus on rural and hard-to-reach areas of the state.
n Tuesday: The Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee is to hear HB1119, a measure that broadens the state’s priorities on suicide prevention and intervention. The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Donovan, D-Vail, and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose. It was partly introduced in the House, which gave it bipartisan approval last week, by Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.
n Wednesday: The House Health and Insurance Committee is to discuss HB1232, a controversial measure designed to create a state public health care option, but only if hospitals and insurance companies can’t greatly reduce premiums by 2024.
n Thursday: The House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee is to debate HB1150, a bill to create the Colorado Office of New Americans.
n Next week: Once the Colorado Senate completes its work on next year’s spending plan, the so-called Long Bill, the measure will head to the House.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby