DENVER — Now that the Colorado Senate has approved the state’s $34 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1, it’s the House’s turn to make its mark. The budget includes millions of dollars in restored cuts to numerous state programs because of the pandemic, and millions more to help the state more quickly recover from what the pandemic did to the state’s economy.
■ Monday: The House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is to hear SB135, the measure that would outlaw the use of certain animals in traveling animal acts, such as circuses. The bill largely exempts agricultural-related events, such as rodeos.
■ Tuesday: The Senate Local Government Committee is to debate SB204, a measure introduced by Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, to add $5 million to the state’s Rural Economic Development Grant Program.
■ Wednesday: The House Appropriations Committee is to discuss SB56, a measure that would give school boards, rather than individual principals, the authority to set policies for allowing marijuana-based medications on school grounds for students who are taking them.
■ Thursday: The House Business Affairs abd Labor Committee is to look at SB133, a measure introduced by Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and carried in the House by Reps. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, to allow establishments with club liquor licenses — such as social or fraternal organizations — to retain and sell donated alcoholic beverages to members and guests for on-site consumption.
■ Next week: Once the Colorado House has finished its work on the state spending plan, it will briefly head back to the Senate to ratify any changes, and then head to the governor’s desk.
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov.
Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby