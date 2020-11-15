The same smiling face has been on the front lines for School District 51’s response to COVID-19, last fall’s norovirus and plenty of other potential health hazards. It’s the same face that greets everyone when walking through the district’s office.
The face is Charles “Petie” Pope, environmental health & safety manager for D51. He’s been a staple in Grand Junction for over 40 years and in the school district for almost 20. His job is to make sure that schools and district buildings are safe for the people in them. It’s his way of taking care of his friends, family and community.
“I look at my job where I’m sort of a caretaker for 25,000 students and 3,000 employees when it comes to their health and safety,” Pope said. “I enjoy that responsibility because, as the Bible says, there’s more happiness in giving than there is in receiving.”
Pope moved to Grand Junction in 1978 from Baltimore. At the time, he left his family, friends and now-wife to play football at then-Mesa College.
“That was one of the most difficult times of my life because I was so far away from everyone, my friends, my family and the woman I love,” he said.
On the gridiron, Pope was vicious. He played safety and was nicknamed the Jack Tatum of Mesa College, a reference to the legendary and violent football player. He even had “DH” on his towels for “Designated Hitter.”
But Pope’s off-field reputation is what he has carried with him for his entire life. From inner-city Baltimore to Grand Junction, he’s known as a man of faith and sweet caretaker who wants the best for those around him.
That’s why he went right into coaching and then pursued environmental compliance. He worked for the U.S. Department of Energy until 2002. Not long after, he joined D51. In both instances, he was tasked with learning about where people work and live, and the health hazards in both.
This year has brought a whole new health threat, COVID-19, which earlier this week prompted many area schools to go to online learning.
“I was working for the Department of Energy on 9/11. We were on the phone with Washington asking whether or not we should evacuate. COVID is more difficult than that,” Pope said. “There is no playbook of opening during a pandemic.”
That creates some pressure for someone in Pope’s position, just as having to respond to the norovirus in 2019 did.
He took his lessons from the gridiron and applied them to his job when helping construct a plan to make D51 one of the few school districts in the state to start the year in person.
“When you’re having a game and you have those butterflies in your stomach about your assignment as a free safety, and you’re the last line of defense and you’re there. And if they get by you, it’s a touchdown, but you have linemen in front of you, you have linebackers in front of you, you have defensive ends covering your side,” Pope said. “That’s the same here. We have a superintendent, assistant superintendent. We have district leaders. We have the head of custodial services, my colleague. So it all comes back to the team.”
For Pete Apodaca, custodial coordinator for District 51, Pope’s selflessness and team focus is apparent every day they show up to work together.
Apodaca has worked with the district for eight years and served his current role for three. The school district started a committee focused on equity within the system and Pope insisted that Apodaca be invited to join.
“I’m proud of being a minority in my position and I think it is important that kids see that. I wanted to be a part of the process,” Apodaca said. “Petie doing that meant a lot to me. He’s one of a kind.”
Pope takes any commendation in a humble stride. He teaches asbestos classes not only because it’s his job, but also because he knows it will help people. He says ”Hi” to people every day with a smiling face because kindness is a virtue, he said.
Pope loves his community, and you’re a part of it. If you’ve met him or not.
“If I had to look back in my life, I would want people to remember me as someone who always cared about others,” Pope said. “I love people. I think people are fascinating and I really enjoy and love laughing and getting to know people. That’s how I think I survive in Mesa County with the lack of the diverse population. I have friends from all types of people, and I love all of them.”