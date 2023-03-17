Megan Hess

In addition to appealing her federal prison sentence, former Montrose mortuary operator Megan Hess also intends to appeal the restitution order the U.S. District Court issued last week.

Hess, who owned Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., is currently serving a 20-year term at a federal prison in Minnesota. In 2022, she pleaded guilty to mail fraud for her role in a long-running scheme to acquire human remains and sell them without their survivors’ knowledge or consent, or, in some instances, permission only for a partial donation.

