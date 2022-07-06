Another chapter in this horror story is over.
But it’s the final chapter, the day Megan Hess is sentenced, when Londa Sessoms will be able to let out a cleansing breath.
Even now, the frustration and emotions are raw.
On Tuesday, with more than 30 people in a Grand Junction federal courtroom, most of them victims the scheme prosecutors say was orchestrated by Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, a guilty plea was entered.
It wasn’t a pleasant day for Sessoms and the other victims.
For these victims, who learned five years ago that their loved ones had their body parts chopped up and sent all over the nation to medical research facilities, the hope for another step toward closure was slammed shut by Hess’ attitude at the hearing.
First there was her statement — “It has been 53 months since this legal travesty began. Fifty-three long months.”
The remark brought some angry groans from the courtroom.
“Travesty?” A highly irritated Sessoms asked afterwards. “She’s the one who caused it. She made it sound like she was the victim.”
It’s been five years — five long years — since Sessoms trusted Sunset Funeral Home to take care of her dad’s remains. She trusted that the urn she clutched tightly on the way home, still dealing with waves of grief, contained her dad’s remains.
It did not.
She was eventually informed that her dad and uncle’s remains were chopped up and shipped to those medical facilities.
Her father, Lloyd Norlin, died on Nov. 23, 2017, at 87 years old. That’s when they reached out to Sunset Mesa to handle the funeral and cremation. Two weeks later, the FBI called, and that’s when the nightmare began for Sessoms.
Sessoms and the other victims were seething as they left the courtroom on Tuesday, hearing Hess not take responsibility for her actions.
“My dad isn’t here, I still don’t know where he is,” Sessoms said.
Hess’ attitude in the courtroom was infuriating.
“I expected that, I expected her to say what she said. I really did,” Sessoms said. “I just wanted her to admit what she did. She didn’t at all.”
No she did not.
Instead Judge Gordon Gallagher, asked her multiple times exactly what she was pleading guilty to, but the answer never came.
Finally, Gallagher asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin to read the indictment, then asked Hess if that’s the reason for her guilty plea.
A simple, low decibel “yes” was the answer.
Not nearly enough for these victims.
“She couldn’t even say what she did,” Sessoms said. “She hem-hawed around, then made it sound like she was the victim.”
Sessoms shook her head in frustration.
“I just wanted to hear her say what she did.”
Instead there was no accountability, no responsibility, no remorse. Only a single “yes.”
Another statement that had the crowd grumbling was Hess’s choice of words about the plea.
“I’m here to accept the plea. The families believe I went beyond the scope of the consent forms,” Hess said to the court.
Sessoms scoffed and sighed about those words. Those words might have been the most irritating to the victims. Since there was never any signed consent forms.
“She said she went beyond the consent, what does that mean? None of us signed any papers saying that she could do that, do anything like that,” Sessoms said.
Sessoms, 63, is grateful that her good friend Cindy Martinez has been there to support her over the years.
“I just want to be here for her, to let her know that she’s not alone,” Martinez said. “I just tell her that it’s going to be a long journey but it will be OK in the end.”
Now that Hess has pleaded guilty, and soon her mother will do the same, the next chance at both closure and frustration will come at the sentencing.
At Tuesday’s hearing, a large discrepancy in possible sentences for Hess was revealed. The prosecution would like to see Hess serve between 151 and 188 months in prison. Then Hess’s attorney said he would like the range to be between 21 and 27 months.
“Seriously?” Sessoms said. “That’s a massive difference. It just makes me sick thinking about that. We’ve spent five years dealing with this, she should at least get five years.”
But she would rather see Hess hit with the maximum sentence.
Sessoms has been front and center since the beginning of this ordeal. She made a statement in front of the Colorado Legislature in February 2020 that helped get a House bill by Delta legislator Matt Soper passed.
The bill makes it a felony for anyone found guilty of tampering with a deceased human body, punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $100,000 fine.
After five years, Sessoms is still searching for closure.
She has a civil case pending but she’s hoping that the sentencing phase will close another chapter on this horror story.
She will return to the courtroom for that day too.
“Oh yeah, I will be back. I need to represent my dad. I’m going to let her know that I am here. And I’m not going anywhere.”
It was obvious in the courtroom that Sessoms and the other victims did not like what they heard from Hess, or didn’t hear from Hess.
But when it’s time for sentencing, likely in January, Hess will be the one not liking what she hears.
That’s when victim impact statements will flood the courtroom for an all-day hearing to determine how long Hess might go to prison and how much restitution she might have to pay.