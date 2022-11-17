Former Montrose funeral director Megan Hess has asked the U.S. District Court to delay her Jan. 3, 2023 sentencing by at least 90 to 120 days.
Hess, who operated the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and the associated Donor Services Inc., was indicted for mail fraud in 2020, along with her mother, Shirley Koch, following FBI raids in 2018.
Hess stood accused of a scam that entailed her obtaining bodies under false pretenses by offering inexpensive cremations.
The government says she then harvested and sold body parts in the research, experiments and medical markets without the consent or knowledge of next of kin.
The government also alleges that as part of the scheme, Hess and Koch in some cases returned to people substances other than human cremains.
Hess and her mother pleaded guilty this year to a single count of mail fraud and face up to 20 years in prison.
Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors was also sued by dozens of people in six different cases; judgments in the completed cases so far total in the millions.
Additionally, the case spurred three new state laws aimed at tightening regulations on funeral homes.
The first one to be passed bars funeral home operators from owning more than 10% of a non-transplant human tissue bank. A second increased the offense level for mishandling human remains. A third allows the Department of Regulatory Agencies to inspect a mortuary premises upon receiving a complaint; previously, this was voluntary on the part of the mortuary.
In an unopposed Nov. 11 motion, Hess’ attorneys told the court that they have “extensive materials” to prepare concerning the calculation of loss, restitution, relevant conduct and mitigation. Additionally, one of her attorneys is on maternity leave until next March.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not object to a continuance; neither did Koch, who for now remains set for sentencing Jan. 3.
A ruling on Hess’ continuance motion was pending.
The case has seen multiple continuances and procedural delays over the last two years, which has angered surviving family members of the involved deceased.