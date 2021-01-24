Support for a Bureau of Land Management headquartered in Grand Junction is now affixed to U.S. Senate letterhead after senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet of Colorado sent a letter supporting the location to President Joe Biden.
The letter, sent Friday, not only voices support for keeping the newly relocated headquarters on the Western Slope but asks that a more robust presence be moved out west, as was initially promised. Early in the discussions of relocation, western cities lobbying for the new headquarters anticipated hundreds of top-level jobs moving into their towns. After the decision to move to Grand Junction was announced in July of 2019, however, the total jobs moving would be whittled down to only a few dozen.
“Despite these important and symbolic steps, the Trump Administration did not follow through on their commitment to Grand Junction. The BLM assigned only 41 senior staff positions to relocate to Grand Junction, positions that they had to rush to fill at the end of 2020. While this is a reasonable start and is appreciated by the Western Slope, the job is far from finished,” the letter reads.
The support echoes sentiments made by Gov. Jared Polis, who earlier this week sent a statement to The Daily Sentinel vowing to “fight like heck to keep it here.”
The relocation effort undertaken during the Trump Administration prompted controversy since it began and concerns about the move arose shortly after the 2020 election.
BLM signed a 5-year lease for their office space at 760 Horizon Drive when they made the move to Grand Junction and proponents of the relocation effort cited benefits to employees like lessened commute times and lower cost of living as well as benefits to shareholders who would be closer to the officials managing public lands.
Opponents of the move raised multiple concerns including that the move weakens BLM leadership and makes it difficult to hire and retain staff.
In their Friday letter, Bennet and Hickenlooper emphasized that a fully-staffed headquarters is needed in Grand Junction to satisfy the relocation effort.
“Now more than ever the BLM must work at its highest capacity as climate change drives more catastrophic wildfires and severe drought across the West,” the letter reads. “We continue to support a full BLM headquarters in Grand Junction. We believe that such an effort must be more than symbolic and must include the staff and resources to improve management and protect our public land.”