Former Gov. John Hickenlooper has a history of never producing negative ads in his many campaigns over the years, including this year’s bid for U.S. Senate against Republican Cory Gardner.
But while his opponents say the Democrat has already done so, at least five times, Hickenlooper doesn’t see it that way.
To him, any so-called negative ads produced by his campaign since the start of this month aren’t really negative. Instead he says they are “contrast” ads that are designed to point out differences between himself and Gardner.
“There are what I call contrast ads where you’re just saying, ‘Here are the facts, here’s what this person stands for, here’s what I stand for, here’s what this person said they were going to do, and here’s what they did,’ ” the governor told The Daily Sentinel editorial board on Saturday.
Dick Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, said negative is negative, regardless if someone is contrasting an opponent or going for the jugular.
“Hickenlooper made no distinction about the content of ‘negative ads’ when he wrapped himself in self-proclaimed virtue and made his solemn promise in 2010 not to run negative ads,” Wadhams said in an email. “So now he claims his negative ads are virtuous?!!! Cory can claim his ads against Hickenlooper are ‘contrast’ as well.”
Here is the subject matter of five ads Hickenlooper released so far this month, on television and social media:
n Gardner contradicted himself by agreeing to vote on a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court in a presidential election year when four years ago he repeatedly said, “The next president ought to choose the Supreme Court nominee.”
n The Yuma senator says he wants to protect people’s pre-existing conditions in health care, but has voted numerous times to repeal the only law that provides for that.
n Gardner went “on vacation” in August rather than stay in Congress during its traditional summer recess to work on another COVID relief package for ranchers and small businesses.
Repeating a comparison he’s used in years past, Hickenlooper equated “attack ads” to Coke and Pepsi going after each other, saying that doing so would only depress sales for them and other soda makers.
“We’re depressing the product category of democracy,” he said of political attack ads. “When you do this many attack ads, after the election it’s hard for people to come together. That’s why I would never do attack ads, but I think contrast ads I have to do, must, because they have attacked me.”
While Wadhams admits that Gardner has aired attack ads of his own against Hickenlooper, he says it’s OK because the sitting U.S. senator never promised he wouldn’t do them.