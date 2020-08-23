U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper spent much of his 30-minute appearance at Sherwood Park in Grand Junction on Saturday morning listening to concerned residents.
The Democrat and former governor seeks to win the Senate seat currently held by Republican Cory Gardner in November. Saturday he fielded questions from teachers and school administrators in front of less than a dozen people at the park.
Teachers addressed their issues with District 51’s reopening plan that went into effect last week.
“The one thing I do hear, and this is as the father of an 18-year-old, every parent wants their kids to get back in school,” Hickenlooper told The Daily Sentinel. “They realize that every week they’re not back in school, they’re falling behind. It’s not just in math and social studies. It’s in their emotional relationships and how they learn to navigate their friends and their social structures. Parents want to get their kids back to school. Teachers want to teach those kids. I’ve seen it everywhere I go. They can’t wait to get back in the classroom, but we have to make sure we can do it safely and make sure the schools have the resources they need to open safely.”
Hickenlooper criticized the Senate for adjourning for August recess as the House-approved Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (or the HEROES Act), a second major stimulus package for Americans, remains on the floor.
The Senate left Washington, D.C., Aug. 13 and will not return until Sept. 8.
“The HEROES Act was passed out of the house two months ago,” Hickenlooper said. “Why aren’t they negotiating whatever the right outcomes are in real-time and getting that done, and then take their recess? Who gives a kid a cookie before they’ve finished their homework?”
Hickenlooper isn’t participating in the Club 20 debates that normally take place in Grand Junction in election years, although he’s hopeful he’ll get to debate Gardner on the Western Slope sometime this fall.
Until then, his strategy is to continue traversing the Centennial State, visiting all 64 counties to appeal to voters and listen to their concerns. He knows he faces steeper odds in Mesa County than many other areas in the state.
“I’m going to talk to everybody I can and really make this a campaign about, ‘What do the people of Colorado want?’ ” Hickenlooper said.
Hickenlooper also spoke with the Sentinel about his feelings toward the current state of the Democratic Party after the Democratic National Convention concluded with confirmation of a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket. He emphasized that a Biden victory over Trump in the presidential election would lead to a more united America.
He compared his vision of the U.S. under Biden’s leadership to the old West, in which everyone played a role in society’s advancement, not just trappers and frontiersmen.
“I’ve never, in my whole life — I’ve been a Democrat my whole life — agreed with everything the party has in any moment of time wanted to do, but I think Joe Biden will be a great president,” Hickenlooper said. “I think he has a vision of how to bring people together and get things done, which is very similar to how the West was settled… Everyone worked together, everyone had a role. Everyone formed the foundation for a town, for a village… People worked for the common benefit.”