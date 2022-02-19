U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Mitt Romney are teaming up on a bipartisan Senate bill that seeks to continue protecting four threatened and endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan river basins.
Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Romney, R-Utah, this week introduced the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act to extend conservation programs for the fish for a year while providing time to develop a long-term management plan, according to a news release.
The measure is a companion bill to legislation introduced last year by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, also extending the programs’ authorization by a year. That measure passed out of the House Natural Resources Committee in November.
The Upper Colorado and San Juan river basin programs both are currently set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The legislation in Congress would continue funding and implementing the programs through 2024.
Programs in the Upper Colorado and San Juan basins seek to recover the humpback chub, bonytail, razorback sucker and Colorado pikeminnow, which all receive federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently downlisted the humpback chub to threatened status. It previously was federally listed along with the other three species as endangered. The agency also is considering downlisting the razorback sucker to threatened status.
The pending legislation also would postpone for a year, until this September, the Department of Interior’s deadline for issuing a report covering program accomplishments, funds spent, and projected future expenditures.
That deadline passed last September, but Neguse’s office said last year that program partners sought an extension of that deadline due to delays and uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
The bill also would allow for the transfer of funds between the two programs by shifting capital cost ceilings while keeping the total cost constant.
The programs allow for water development that complies with federal laws protecting the fish. Work includes studying, monitoring and stocking the imperiled fish, managing habitat and river flows and combating invasive species.
Locally, efforts have focused particularly on things such as boosting releases of water from upstream reservoirs as needed to maintain sufficient Colorado River flows in important habitat between irrigation diversions in the Palisade area and the river’s confluence with the Gunnison River.
The bill has support from entities such as the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the Colorado River District, the Southwestern Water Conservation District, the Grand Valley Water Users Association, Denver Water, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Tribe, Western Resource Advocates, Colorado Springs Utilities and the Nature Conservancy.
“We must protect native fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River. This bill shows how states, tribes, federal entities, and water users can come together to get things done,” Hickenlooper, a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said in the news release.
Romney said in the release, “This program has broad buy-in from stakeholders in the eastern part of our state and represents an example of what successfully recovering endangered species looks like.”