Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., held a Zoom call Wednesday with The Daily Sentinel editorial board to discuss two major pieces of legislation that the U.S. Senate has passed in the past 10 months — and how they will impact life on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Last November, the Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a bipartisan 69-30 vote, with President Joe Biden signing the bill into law 10 days later. The $1 trillion investment aims to renovate and modernize aging infrastructure around the nation.