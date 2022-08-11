Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., held a Zoom call Wednesday with The Daily Sentinel editorial board to discuss two major pieces of legislation that the U.S. Senate has passed in the past 10 months — and how they will impact life on Colorado’s Western Slope.
Last November, the Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a bipartisan 69-30 vote, with President Joe Biden signing the bill into law 10 days later. The $1 trillion investment aims to renovate and modernize aging infrastructure around the nation.
Earlier Wednesday, Hickenlooper, along with fellow Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis, announced that $45.8 million from the Bipartisan Inflation Law’s $1.5 billion in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program will soon be spent on three projects in the state, with one project encompassing infrastructure in Grand Junction and Rifle.
The Westward Three project in Grand Junction, Rifle and Glenwood Springs will receive $24,248,940 through the Colorado Department of Transportation to construct a new mobility hub in each city. The Grand Junction component includes pedestrian, bicycle and parking improvements, in addition to completing street improvements along the Interstate 70 Business Loop. The Rifle component expands and relocates the Rifle Park-n-Ride, which is currently exceeding its capacity.
Hickenlooper said that he believes these grants could become opposed by House Republicans if they retake the majority in the House of Representatives in November’s midterms, but he’s hopeful that the funding will continue to garner enough support, especially as its funds are doled out to improve American infrastructure.
Hickenlooper then spoke about the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by the Senate along party lines. The bill aims to lower energy and health care costs, increase clean energy production, and reduce the country’s carbon emissions.
The bill invests $373 billion in initiatives to combat climate change, including more than $100 million in tax credits for clean energy generation and storage, as well as $10 billion to support rural electric co-ops purchasing renewable materials. These credits will not expire until the United States reduces its emissions to 75% below its emission level this year.
Hickenlooper called it the “largest initiative in green energy in the history of the planet.”
The former Colorado governor and Denver mayor also addressed how the bill will allow the country to increase the scale of its wind, solar and nuclear energy operations — and how that scaling up will provide a boost for domestic manufacturing.
“One thing that isn’t well-known in the bill, and I think the Western Slope has a tremendous opportunity having become a hub of manufacturing, is that we have investment tax credits for manufacturing solar panels at a 30% level, which is going to allow American manufacturers for the next 10 years to be able to compete with China,” Hickenlooper said.
While Hickenlooper praised the bill and emphasized his efforts in helping pass it through a Senate with such a small Democratic majority that any in-party dissent can tank a bill’s prospects, he also said that the Inflation Reduction Act “isn’t a perfect bill”, as he would have preferred that the bill include more money for transmission line installations and domestic manufacturing.
“This is a compromise, sort of like how a democracy is supposed to work,” Hickenlooper said. “No Republicans would sign off on this because they’re dead set against any top-half possible tax increase, but a lot of things Republicans wanted were negotiated into this bill by the moderate Democrats, including, obviously, (West Virginia’s) Joe Manchin and (Arizona’s) Kyrsten Sinema.”
Congress recently began its recess and will reconvene in September. When asked if the Senate would have any more significant pieces of legislation on which to vote before the midterm elections, Hickenlooper didn’t say there was, but he did say there are a number of issues for which congressional Democrats believe they could garner bipartisan support.
“One would be voter rights to make sure there’s hard baseline protections for voters in every state,” Hickenlooper said. He said he’ll buy Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a beer when he visits Denver next week in order to gauge whether he might want to serve as a convener for a bipartisan voting rights bill.
He also cited immigration solutions as an issue Democrats and Republicans can tackle together.
“I still can’t believe we can’t do a comprehensive immigration solution and fix it once and for all,” Hickenlooper said. “We’re never going to have this kind of need in our job force again. This is the worst it’s ever been. Imagine if we had the 12 million people living here illegally all magically removed from the workforce. It would be chaos.
“We’d better sit down and figure out a pathway, even if it takes 20 years, to citizenship, and secure the border once and for all, protect American workers, make sure we have an ID system that works, make sure everyone pays taxes.”