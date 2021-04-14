In a split decision, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s ruling that dismissed the conviction of a Grand Junction woman for selling methamphetamine to her 15-year-old stepbrother.
In the case of People v. Murphy, the high court ruled Monday that Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza did not err when he allowed a police officer to testify as a lay witness about the body language of the stepbrother when he was interviewed about where he got the drug.
That interview directly led police to search the home of Justine Lynn Murphy, who later was convicted in 2017 of distributing methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Murphy was sentenced to 8 years in prison, but is now out on parole.
In January 2017, the now 40-year-old Murphy pleaded not guilty to felony drug distribution charges after law enforcement officers testified that the teen admitted to them and a school counselor at Mount Garfield Middle School that he had injected and smoked meth at his stepsister’s home.
That alleged admission came during an interview of the teen in trying to find out where he had obtained the drug.
In March 2019, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals reversed that conviction on grounds that while there were no precedents in Colorado courts allowing the use of lay testimony in such instances, courts elsewhere in the nation generally found it inadmissible.
The state’s Supreme Court, however, set a new precedent in Colorado in ruling that such opinion testimony is allowed under certain circumstances.
“Determining whether testimony constitutes lay testimony, lay opinion testimony, or expert testimony becomes increasingly more complicated when the witness is a police officer,” Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter, the newest member of the court, wrote in the majority opinion that was joined by four other justices. “Police officers frequently provide lay opinion testimony based on their perceptions and observations. In determining the admissibility of such testimony as lay opinion, the legal standard is the same. That is, the court must consider whether the testimony could be based on an ordinary person’s experience or knowledge.”
In this case, Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Johnson, a school resource officer at the time, testified that in his interview, the 15-year-old gave him a non-verbal response that indicated to him that he might have received the drug from his stepsister.
That non-verbal response caused Johnson to alter his interviewing tactic to ask directly if Murphy gave him the drug or sold it to him.
“She sold it to me,” the teen told Johnson. Later, at Murphy’s trial, the teen altered his story, testifying that he had gotten the drug from a “dealer friend,” someone he declined to identify.
Johnson’s testimony was crucial to the conviction because there was no other direct evidence tying her to the drug the teen used, the justices wrote.
In a dissenting opinion, however, Justice Richard Gabriel wrote that Johnson’s testimony flew in the face of long settled legal precedent that one witness may not comment on another witness’s veracity.
“In my view, this testimony amounted to improper commentary on (the teen’s) credibility, and because such credibility determination was for the jury to make, I believe that the deputy’s testimony was improper on this ground as well,” Gabriel wrote. “In my view, the testimony at issue here went well beyond an explanation of the deputy’s interrogation tactics.”
Chief Justice Brian Boatright, disagreed, writing in a concurring opinion that he agreed with the majority, but for different reasons. He wrote that Johnson was testifying as an expert interviewer, and not as a lay expert on body language.
Johnson’s expertise in interviewing witnesses caused him to change his line of questioning, which resulted in the teen admitting where the drug was purchased, Boatright wrote.
“Deputy Johnson testified to (the teen’s) body language for the purpose of explaining how the body language shifted his interview tactics,” Boatright wrote. “Therefore, I would conclude that Deputy Johnson’s testimony was proper as an explanation of an investigative interview, not as a lay opinion.”