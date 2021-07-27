The Colorado Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday from a self-described sovereign citizen to reverse its ruling last month that reinstated his 2017 conviction in Mesa County District Court.
Paul Alex Lavadie had been found guilty of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, aggravated robbery as a crime of violence and misdemeanor theft.
During trial, Lavadie asked to defend himself in court, something District Court Judge Lance Timbreza didn’t allow on grounds that Lavadie wasn’t competent enough to do so.
At trial, Lavadie told the court that as a sovereign citizen, he didn’t recognize the court’s authority over him, and repeatedly rejected Timbreza’s offer to appoint an attorney to represent him, which he did do anyway.
Last year, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that Timbreza was wrong to do that, but last month the high court reversed that decision, saying the judge acted appropriately, setting a legal precedent in doing so.
“We hold that in deciding whether defendants may exercise their right to self-representation, the trial court must first consider whether the totality of the circumstances demonstrates that the defendant has voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently waived the right to counsel,” Justice William Hood wrote in the court’s opinion last month.
“Only if the totality of the circumstances supports a valid waiver of the right to counsel can the defendant exercise the right to self-representation.”
Lavadie asked the court to reconsider that ruling, which it rejected, upholding his original 13-year sentence.
Lavadie’s legal problems started when he was walking down a Grand Junction street in 2017 dressed in an orange and pink sarong and a black tank top with gold rhinestones. He was often seen along North Avenue around Seventh Street wearing similar garb.
Two men in a truck pulled over in front of Lavadie, laughing loudly as the driver took his picture, prompting Lavadie to pick up a rock and approach the truck with a knife in his other hand, Hood wrote.
Lavadie, now 51, demanded that the driver delete the photo, but when the person refused, he reached into the vehicle and took the camera phone, later giving it back.
At trial, Lavadie insisted he be allowed to represent himself, but was repeatedly non-cooperative, noisy and difficult to control, calling the court an “established corporation that is half-truth, which makes it a whole lie,” Hood wrote.
Lavadie repeatedly rejected Timbreza’s offer to appoint him an attorney, saying at trial that “this lawyering craft that was created only to represent the corporation,” and therefore not something he wanted to participate in.
While the Court of Appeals ruled that Timbreza’s justification for denying Lavadie’s right to represent himself wasn’t good enough, the Supreme Court said judges don’t have an affirmative duty to revisit a deficient waiver of the right to counsel, saying it wouldn’t impose such an inflexible rule on trial courts.
Lavadie is serving his sentence in the Fremont Correctional Facility.
His mandatory release date is May 2026, but he is eligible for parole in December 2023.