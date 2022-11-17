Jorge Solis

A Gunnison County district court judge did not have the authority to disqualify the entire staff of the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in a murder case, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday.

In a 6-1 decision, the high court said that District Judge Steven Patrick overstepped his authority by disqualifying the entire office because of one of its prosecutors, a former public defender who once represented the defendant, accused murderer Jorge Solis, in the case.