A Gunnison County district court judge did not have the authority to disqualify the entire staff of the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in a murder case, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday.
In a 6-1 decision, the high court said that District Judge Steven Patrick overstepped his authority by disqualifying the entire office because of one of its prosecutors, a former public defender who once represented the defendant, accused murderer Jorge Solis, in the case.
While that former public defender, Darren Struble, had specifically been disqualified by the district attorney’s office to work on the case through an established screening process the office follows, Patrick ended up disqualifying the entire staff because Struble had been found to have violated that screening process in two unrelated cases.
The high court, however, wrote that while that was improper, it didn’t have any impact on Solis’ ability to have a fair trial.
“The trial court’s determination that Struble could potentially deviate from the screening policy in the future was based on his appearance in (the other cases),” Justice Maria Berkenkotter wrote.
“It was not a determination that Struble would violate the screening policy in this case or that confidential information from Struble’s prior representation had not been or could not be adequately screened from the attorney prosecuting Solis’ case,” Berkenkotter added. “Because there is no evidence in the record that Solis is unlikely to receive a fair trial, we vacate the trial court’s order disqualifying the entire DA’s office.”
Solis, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the death of 22-year-old Ana Rascon of Rifle, whose battered body was discovered in a Gunnison home last year.
He is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespass.
Struble was among the public defenders representing Solis early in the case, before he accepted a position in the district attorney’s office, which covers Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties. He started working in District Attorney Seth Ryan’s Gunnison office in April.
In a lone dissenting opinion, Justice Richard Gabriel wrote that the high court should not second guess the lower court’s ruling because the judge there had held hearings on the matter and expressly warned the DA’s office not to violate its own screening policy.
“Solis, who is facing first-degree murder charges, among others, will be forced to sit through trial wondering what confidential information his former counsel might have conveyed to his new colleagues in the district attorney’s office, even if that information was conveyed inadvertently,” Gabriel wrote.
“Given that the stakes are so high for Solis here, I would err on the side of caution and affirm the trial court’s decision to have unquestionably conflict-free prosecutors come in to try the case,” he added.
Gabriel also wrote that Struble’s subsequent violations of the DA’s screening policy warranted the lower court’s order to disqualify the entire office, adding that the majority ruling might stifle other judges in how they manage their courtrooms.
“If warning parties that further misconduct will not be tolerated and following through on that warning constitutes an abuse of discretion, then it is difficult for me to discern the limit to this court’s authority to second-guess discretionary decisions made by our trial courts,” Gabriel wrote. “I fear the effect that such a precedent will have on trial judges called on to make difficult discretionary rulings.”