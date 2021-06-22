A proposed measure designed to eliminate certain livestock from the state’s animal cruelty laws violates the state’s single-subject rules and cannot go onto the ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The proposed Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation, or Pause Act, which is also known as Initiative 16, would have established a safe haven for some livestock, mandating that they live a certain portion of their lives before they could be slaughtered, an idea that was hard fought by the agriculture community and numerous rural counties.
The measure also would have expanded the definition of “sexual act with an animal,” criminalizing such conduct and methods used in breeding.
The seven-member high court unanimously ruled that combining both subjects was a violation of the Colorado Constitution.
“Because these subjects are not necessarily and properly connected, there is the potential for the very kind of voter surprise against which the single-subject requirement seeks to guard,” Justice William Hood wrote in the majority opinion. “Voters might not understand that what is nominally a livestock initiative also affects the care of all animals.”
Under the proposal, livestock would have had to be allowed to live at least a quarter of their normal lifespan before they could be slaughtered, said that when they are, they shouldn’t “needlessly suffer,” and barred them from being spayed or neutered.
A fiscal analysis by the Legislative Council, the nonpartisan research and staffing arm of the Colorado Legislature, said the measure would have greatly increased costs for meat producers, and dramatically increased the price of meat products.
The ruling earned immediate praise from several opponents, including the Colorado Farm Bureau, which said the proposed measure was a radical idea that had no place in an agricultural-based state.
The group that represents agricultural interests said the proposal would have ended animal agriculture, rodeos and dog shows, among other activities and business operations.
“This sends a strong message to the supporters of this measure that multiple subjects and inflammatory language will not be accepted,” the bureau said in a statement.
“The (bureau) will continue to monitor any new initiatives filed by the proponents of this measure. We are hopeful that these kinds of extreme initiatives stop here.”
The proposal drew wide criticism from around the state, including the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
In March, the commission approved a resolution denouncing the idea, saying it was “anti agriculture,” and threatened the livelihoods of thousands of Coloradans.
The proponents of the proposal are free to refile a similar ballot measure and try again.